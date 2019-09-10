ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and 11 other Democratic governors have urged President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pursue stricter federal gun-control measures — even as Trump appears to be backing away from previous expressions of support for expanded background checks.
The governors joining Cuomo in sending a letter urging action are from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington.
”Putting an end to the gun violence epidemic is not a Republican or Democratic issue, it is an American issue,” the letter said.
”Public safety is the first and most important responsibility of government, and the failure to act to protect the public is a failure in leadership,” the letter continued. “As governors, it is our responsibility to listen to our communities’ calls for action. However, a patchwork of state laws will never be a substitute for coherent national policy.”
Through the post-Newtown SAFE Act and other measures approved in response to repeated mass shootings, New York already has enacted many of the laws at the state level that gun-control lawmakers and advocates are proposing nationally.
New York law already requires background checks on virtually all sales, including gun shows and online. And last month, a state law providing for Extreme Risk Protection Orders — ERPO — took effect. It permits law enforcement, family members or school officials to petition judges for orders temporarily removing firearms from those deemed a threat to others or themselves.
In Washington, the Democratic-controlled House passed two gun-related bills, including universal background checks, in February. They have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate, with McConnell refusing to bring up any bill that Trump won’t sign into law.
For his part, Trump has vacillated between an initial declaration after the mass-shootings in El Paso and Dayton that he wants “very meaningful” and “intelligent” background checks, and then —after conversations with National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre — stating that “we already have strong background checks.”
Trump reversed himself in similar fashion last year, promising enhanced background checks after the mass-shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., only to renege later.
Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday deliberated on a national risk-protection-warrant law, as well as measures to bar guns from those convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes and regulation of large-capacity ammunition magazines and feeding devices.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said this week that it was “paramount” for the Senate to pass the House background-check bill in order to “sew up the most egregious loopholes.”
As a House member representing a Brooklyn district in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Schumer was the primary author of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. The law set up the current system of background checks, performed by the FBI on all purchases from federally licensed dealers.
But it excluded transactions between individuals who do not depend on gun sales for their livelihood.
Schumer acknowledged Monday that the exclusion gave rise to what has come to be known as the “gun-show” loophole — allowing dangerous individuals to purchase semi-automatic AR-15-type rifles and other firearms with no background check.
Such sales can take place not only at gun shows, but among neighbors and acquaintances as well as online in certain circumstances.
At the time the Brady bill was signed into law in 1993, “we didn’t know about online so we didn’t focus on that,” Schumer said. “The gun shows in those days were to show off antique guns.”
A Washington Post-ABC News poll on Tuesday found 86 percent support “red flag” measures, similar to the one on the books in Connecticut since 1999 that allows law enforcement or friends and family to petition courts to have guns temporarily taken from troubled individuals. And 89 percent support universal background checks, which would be extended to private transactions including those online and at gun shows.
Both won support from at least 8 in 10 Republicans, white evangelical Christians, and gun-owning households, the poll concluded.
But the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry’s main trade group, continue to resist calls for expanded background checks and risk-protection warrants.
Mark Oliva, NSSF spokesman, called the House-passed background-check bill a “non-starter.”
It would put an additional burden on federally licensed gun dealers who are already required to run background checks on their own sales. And, Oliva argued, it would lead to data collection that amounts to a “national gun registry,” which Congress specifically barred in 1986.
”The universal background check legislation that has been proposed is problematic at its foundation,” Oliva said. “It simply cannot work as it is written.”