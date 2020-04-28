SYRACUSE (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered more details Tuesday about what regions across the state will need to do to reopen their economies in the weeks ahead.
It’ll take close monitoring of hospitals, testing and businesses and a willingness to slow down if the coronavirus pandemic worsens, Cuomo said during a press briefing at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
He has been saying for weeks that regions not hit as hard by the pandemic will be able to open sooner than some others. Areas like Central New York would seem to be in a good position to restart earlier.
Cuomo noted that an average of 7% of virus tests administered in the region over the last two weeks have been positive. That compares with 31% in New York City and on Long Island where the virus' effects have been more severe.
Here are a few of Cuomo’s key points on reopening:
• Transmission rate: Regions looking to reopen must monitor the rate of transmission of the virus to ensure it stays below 1.1, meaning each sick individual gives the virus to 1.1 others. New York's actions against the virus so far have managed to cut its transmission rate below one. Ideally, it will stay there, but it absolutely can't go above 1.1, Cuomo said.
At that point, the spread would risk overwhelming the hospital system.
• Hospitals must ensure they have at least 30% of overall and intensive care unit beds available, even after elective surgeries resume. Some hospitals will soon be allowed to restart elective procedures, but they must maintain enough free space to deal with a potential resurgence of the virus or even just a normal spike in seasonal flu cases in the fall.
• Testing and tracing: Cuomo has said repeatedly that any reopening plan must involve widespread testing. People who test positive must then be isolated and their contacts traced and isolated to limit further spread of the virus
Cuomo said he'd like to see 30 tests per 1,000 people a month and at least 30 dedicated contact tracers per 100,000 people in any region looking to reopen.
Essential workers, people with symptoms of the virus and those who've had contact with symptomatic people should get priority for testing. Testing rules and sites should be heavily advertised, Cuomo said.
Regions should also prepare plans for isolation facilities for people who test positive. That will help cut down on patients spreading the virus to their family members.
• Businesses: Industries like construction and manufacturing will be among the first to restart, in part because they should be able to adapt to new rules meant to keep the virus controlled. In Central New York, those sectors employ 46,000 people, Cuomo said.
Companies must come up with plans to maintain social distancing in their workplaces and screen people entering their facilities. Businesses should also prepare policies for strict cleaning and sanitation and require masks if workers are in frequent contact with others.
Regions must coordinate on schools and transportation and establish a central control room where data on the virus can be collected, analyzed and used to make decisions about further reopening, Cuomo said. Essential workers must get enough testing and equipment.
Cuomo first closed schools and businesses in New York in March to slow the spread of the pandemic. The current shutdown orders last until May 15.
Cuomo said he’ll have a decision on further extensions of the closures this week.‘Nightmare’ not over, but new NY coronavirus deaths below 400 again
'NIGHTMARE NOT OVER'
Another 335 people died in New York on Monday, marking the third day in a row new deaths were below 400.
A total of 17,638 people in the state have now died in the pandemic.
A month ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 209 and the statewide death toll was 728. New York has 295,106 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,110 new cases.
While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths fell below 500 on April 19 and have continued dropping.
But hundreds are still dying daily, Cuomo said.
“Every day, I think maybe today is the day the nightmare will be over, but it’s not,” he said of the new deaths. “This number is basically reducing, but not at a tremendous rate and the only thing tremendous is the number of New Yorkers who still pass away.”
Despite the deaths, the state continues to see improving data on hospitalizations. Measures like the net change in hospitalizations and intubations began improving earlier this month and have been trending negative for over a week now.
The running three-day average of new daily coronavirus hospitalizations fell to 953 on Monday. It was the first time the average was below 1,000 since March.
“It’s still a significant number of people,” Cuomo said. “But overall, you see the number is coming down, so that’s good news.”
The more positive trends show the state’s efforts to slow the virus are working, Cuomo has said. He previously extended the closure of schools and nonessential businesses until at least May 15.