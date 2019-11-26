ALBANY — The standoff between the Cuomo administration and National Grid has been resolved — at least temporarily — with a $36 million fine and an agreement that lifts the energy provider’s recent moratorium on adding new natural gas connections in Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office announced Monday that National Grid had “identified short-term supply mechanisms that will conservatively meet demand for approximately the next two years, allowing it to restore service to any customers that it had refused and grant all pending applications.” National Grid claimed that its inability to accommodate the full range of hookup requests was connected to the state’s rejection of permits for a pipeline that would run from northern New Jersey into the downstate region.
Earlier this month, Cuomo called on the state Public Service Commission to consider yanking National Grid’s operating certificate.
Monday’s announcement said National Grid will present a long-term options analysis within three months — subject to a public review process — and its long-term options will be “in place and functioning” in fall 2021.
The $36 million fine will “compensate customers who were adversely impacted by the moratorium,” Cuomo’s office said. It will also support “new energy conservation measures and clean energy projects” as directed by state Budget Division in consultation with the Public Service Commission.
In a statement, Cuomo called the agreement “a victory for customers. ... Today it was made clear that we will not allow any business — big or small — to extort New Yorkers in order to advance its own interests.”
John Bruckner, president of National Grid New York, said the company has “worked hard to identify an innovative series of alternatives to meet growing demand. With this agreement, we will present options for long-term supply solutions that ensure our customers have the service they require and desire.”
Options the state and the company will be exploring to address the long-term supply issue include a new pipeline as well as renewable energy sources, conservation strategies, LNG facilities, CNG facilities and interoperable systems.
The state will appoint a monitor to oversee National Grid’s gas supply operations. The monitor will report to the state and its Public Service Commission, and will be paid for by the company.