ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo wants to target drug dealers doling out deadly synthetic opioid drugs called fentanyl analogs that can be even stronger than the highly potent painkiller.
The governor unveiled a measure Monday that would make fentanyl analogs — which are often more than 50 times stronger than heroin — subject to the same criminal sale or possession penalties as other controlled substances.
While some of the various chemical compositions that can be used to make the drugs are prohibited under the federal controlled substances schedule, they’re not listed under New York law.
“The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis that continues to ravage too many communities across this country. In New York we have taken aggressive action to combat this disease, and we are seeing results with the first reduction in opioid deaths in 10 years,” Cuomo said. ”Despite this progress, drug dealers have turned to lacing opioids and other illicit drugs with fentanyl analogs — a deadly synthetic opioid that current law does not ban.”
The proposal, part of Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State agenda, would close a loophole preventing prosecution unless the fentanyl analog is mixed with an already banned substance. The legislation would give law enforcement the authority to prosecute the manufacturing, sale and distribution of fentanyl analogs and enable the state health commissioner to add new analogs to the list of controlled substances as they appear on the market.
Cuomo also proposed a series of actions to expand medication-assisted treatment of opioid abuse disorder.
Opioid overdose deaths in the state declined last year for the first time in a decade. Last week, Cuomo announced preliminary figures from the state Department of Health that showed opioid fatalities dropped 16% — from 2,170 in 2017 to 1,824 in 2018.
City health officials reported in August that overdose deaths declined nearly 3% from 2017 to 2018. There were 1,444 fatal overdoses citywide last year, officials said. Fentanyl and fentanyl analogs were involved in 60% of all overdose deaths in the city in 2018, a larger proportion than in past years, according to the report issued over the summer by Bridget Brennan, the special narcotics prosecutor for the city.
The grand jury report detailed the public health risks associated with fentanyl analogs, as well as the challenges posed to law enforcement agencies and the scientific community due to the high potency and legal status of the substances.
Brennan and others recommended in the report that lawmakers adopt a “fentanyl analog statute” that would have effectively banned all forms of fentanyl analogs by classifying them as Schedule I drugs under New York’s Public Health Law, and called on pols to allocate additional funding for laboratories conducting analyses for controlled substances, including police labs and the offices of medical examiners.
Brennan praised Cuomo’s proposal.
“Despite their nexus to hundreds of overdose deaths across the state, today many analogs remain legal to obtain and sell,” she said. “If the legislature passes the proposal, we will be able to use all of our tools to seize dangerous opioid analogs before they ever hit the black market. We can also hold responsible those who are selling them for profit, and causing untold tragedy.”