LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County and its municipalities will share in $930,000 in matching funds for shared services successes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
The Countywide Shared Services Initiative provides a dollar-for-dollar match for first-year shared services savings between the county and municipalities, or between municipalities.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles, who coordinated the shared services program with municipalities, said it was “great news, but we’ve still got a way to go in the process.”
County officials are already getting municipal officials’ signatures on documents to present to the state Comptroller’s Office to free up the state grant,” Searles said.
More than 30 municipalities including the cities of Olean and Salamanca participated in the shared services plan with initial savings of $1.5 million projected.
“We’ve always had a strong history of shared service between municipalities,” Searles said. The state’s new incentive was all that was needed for a large number of municipalities to dust off that dialogue.
It’s a simple formula: “If you generate a savings in year one, they will reimburse that amount to the municipalities,” Searles said. “Those savings are going to continue over time.”
The state matching funds are awarded for first-year savings only.
“Most everything worked out,” Searles said. “Some projects couldn’t be completed in one year and were ineligible. We still had some pretty good ideas.”
Municpalities have already submitted shared services plans for 2020 with the county. Searles thinks there is greater participation in this new plan.
A big component of the new plan is bid sharing. Municipalities will have the opportunity to buy material — mostly through the Public Works Department — and calculate the savings over market prices.
Searles commended Cuomo and New York state would for promoting shared services.
“While shared services have long been something that has occurred between our municipalities,” Searles said, “this effort and this program engendered a focused dialogue and approach among municipalities to re-energize efforts around sharing resources that generate tax savings.”
In a statement announcing $1.2 million in awards to Cattaraugus, Ontario and Sullivan counties, Cuomo said the counties’ plans identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs.
“These counties understood early on that this project was an opportunity to evaluate operations and service delivery in each municipality in order to achieve great combined services that will save taxpayer money,” the governor said.
Cuomo said Cattaraugus County worked to achieve its efficiency plan and the state matched over $930,000 in net savings from the implementation of four plan projects, including the establishment of a joint equipment, materials and services sharing/purchasing portal; joint property tax assessment; and participation in the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal.
Cattaraugus County partnered with more than 30 towns and villages, and the cities of Olean and Salamanca.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, said shared services efforts are “only as good as the people that got involved in it, and here in Cattaraugus County, our people did an excellent job.”