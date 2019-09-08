OLEAN — When Theresa and Russ Blackstone lost their beautiful, 2-day-old daughter, Monica, to illness on Feb. 25, 2018, at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, they were comforted by the fact they could keep their infant with them longer thanks to a CuddleCot.
To ensure that other families have the support they need during this emotional time, the Blackstones donated a CuddleCot system to Olean General Hospital’s OB/GYN unit on Friday. The system cools the baby, thereby allowing the child to remain longer with the family.
The Blackstones, who live in Buffalo, were at the ceremony with their other children, Aaron, Dominic, James, Ruth and Clare. Theresa Blackstone spoke of their reasons for reaching out to Olean General with the gift. Before addressing the group gathered at the unit, she admitted the family hadn’t expected the lovely reception provided by the hospital when delivering the CuddleCot system.
“Thank you so much for making this as important as it is to us,” she said to the group of doctors, nurses, administrators and guests. “We really, really appreciate this.”
She then went on to briefly explain how the difficult loss of their child was aided through the availability of a CuddleCot provided by Sisters Hospital.
“We were so fortunate that it was available to us because we were able to hold her and be with her even for that short amount of time and to say goodbye,” Blackstone said of her infant daughter.
The CuddleCot has a cooling pad that can be placed in any Moses basket, crib, pram or bed. It is connected by a specially insulated hose and is quietly cooled by a cooling unit. The system comes in its own carry case with different size cooling pads for premature and full-term babies. An organization, Ashlie’s Embrace, which helps provide CuddleCots to hospitals in the country, helped the Blackstones with the acquisition of the item for Olean General.
Ashlie’s Embrace was founded by Erin Maroon and her husband, who lost their stillborn infant daughter, Ashlie, in 2015.
Theresa Blackstone said she and her husband decided to hold fundraisers last year to purchase a CuddleCot, which costs approximately $3,000. She said their fundraisers raised $2,500, with the remainder of the fee for the item provided by Ashlie’s Embrace. She said they learned of Olean General’s need for the item through the WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network in the Buffalo area.
“I was so happy we could do this,” Blackstone added.
Judi Scott, director of Women’s Health Services at Upper Allegheny Health System, the parent company of Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center, said the donation was very much appreciated.
“This really is an awesome gift,” Scott said. “It’s important for people to know that we have one of these.
“It gives the mom time to bond with their babies and keeps the baby with them while they’re” in the maternity unit, she added.