CUBA — Learning about the biggest land animals on the planet is better done up close.
Scott Jordan, the 2018 National Rural Teacher of the Year and head of the Cuba-Rushford High School outdoors program, is seeking more participants for a 10-day safari and learning opportunity in South Africa.
In August, 10 students will travel with him to Kimberly, South Africa, where the youths will go on safari at Avula Safaris and learn about African conservation efforts.
“Right now, we have six kids going,” Scott said. “We’re opening it up to other schools in the area.”
Jordan, who has worked on the safari for several years, said he is excited to bring area students up close to animals that can only be found in zoos in the U.S.
And while the safari has a hunting component — students will have a chance to hunt several species of antelope to be donated to a local school — the biggest draw, Jordan said, is to see one of the rarest animals on the planet.
“They’re going to be face-to-face with white rhinos,” he said.
The white rhinos to be seen on safari will be southern white rhinos, of which there are around 20,000 left alive. The closely-related northern black rhinoceros is functionally extinct, with the last documented male dying in 2018.
More than 300 of the southern white rhinos are at Rockwood, a rhino preserve in the rural Northern Cape of South Africa, where the students will ride in safari vehicles amongst the creatures, observing the 5,100-pound animals. Students will also be able to take a guided tour at the Rhino Conservation Research Center, learning more about the biology of the creatures.
Evening classes will include talks about anti-poaching efforts, herd monitoring, assisting with data collection on the herd, assisting with veterinary procedures, and helping care for the animals and the facility.
For those looking to bag big game at Avula, the species to be hunted in fair chase come from the antelope family, including gemsbok, wildebeest, springbuck and impala. The hunters will be taught by professionals about biology, tracking, hunting skills, safety and how to process the animals at the end of the hunt.
The last day of the hunt will be spent at the Voetsporevanhoop/Footprints of Hope School, a non-profit school nearby. The students will meet the teachers and students, learn about the curriculum and see why the students there grow their own vegetables.
In addition, the students will stop and visit the Kimberley SPCA, the only shelter of its kind in the Northern Cape.
For students seeking more information on the trip, email sjordan@mycrcs.org.
