CUBA — Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch graduated from the FBI National Academy last week.
Burch spent 10 weeks in Quantico, Va. at the FBI Academy where the training focused on graduate-level academics including physical fitness, cyber security, counter terrorism, behavioral science, forensics, leadership, communication and learning from the experiences of the other law enforcement professionals enrolled in the program.
The 279th session consisted of men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and eight federal organizations.
Burch also successfully completed the 6.2 mile “Yellow Brick Road” run/obstacle course that is a wooded trail filled with various obstacles that was built and is maintained by the U.S. Marine Corps.
FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.