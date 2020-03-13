CUBA — Effective immediately, Cuba Memorial Hospital is restricting all visitation at its hospital and skilled nursing units until further notice.
Patients seeking care at CMH’s Urgent Care Center are asked to have no more than one adult/guardian per patient to accompany them.
Patients entering the hospital must use the urgent care entrance. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations. However, those visitors will be screened prior to entering the hospital and should call the hospital at 585/968-2000 before arrival.
“We are making these decisions to protect our elders, staff, patients and ultimately the community,” said Norma Kerling, chief executive officer, CMH.