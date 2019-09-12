Criss Angel, internationally renowned illusionist, will be at the Seneca Allegany Casino on Saturday in a stop on his Mindfreak Tour.
Max Kalnitz of syracuse.com/TNS recently caught up with Angel, known for combining his mind-bending, sometimes-gory illusions with dangerous stunts, rock ’n’ roll and over-the-top theatrics. As Kalnitz writes, Angel is still freaking out the nation at 51, more than three decades after his career-launching TV show.
Ahead of his performance, Angel discussed his multi-decade career as a magician, how he continues to learn new tricks and his life outside of magic.
Q: You have a residency at Planet Hollywood where you perform your revamped Mindfreak show. Can fans attending your Mindfreak unplugged tour expect the same spectacle? Or rather, what should fans expect for this upcoming tour? All the same lights, video and production as usual?
A: My show at Planet Hollywood is the first fully immersive spectacle that [Las] Vegas has ever seen. There’s more lights, more video. It’s a crazy show with crazy illusions. This show [is] raw; [that’s] exactly what it is: raw. I wanted to do an unplugged show like I’m in your living room, like you’re hanging with me and I’m doing things you’ve seen me do on TV, but I’m doing them right in front of your face, inches away from your face. I wanted to do a different show and experience than the one in Vegas. It takes some of my favorite – and fan favorite – illusions and demonstrations and strips them down. Much more “up-close-and-personal.” Things people always say that I can’t do live, that it’s just effects for TV.
Q: What do you think magic’s place/role, if any, in society is? Do you think future generations will continue to take a fascination in the trade like you and others (Copperfield, Blaine, Penn & Teller, etc.) have for our generation?
A: For me, it’s about connecting to people on an emotional level; about the magic of emotion. I always want to create something that is unique, original, revolutionary, and something that really has the most important component — which magic typically doesn’t have — and that’s some type of connection to the audience on an emotional level. That’s been that ongoing process to figure out how to do that since I was a kid. To show that if I can be so blessed to accomplish my dreams, anyone can.
Q: I read that you’ve been practicing magic since the age of seven. How do you continue to keep yourself interested in your work after performing for so long and how do you approach new tricks/illusions?
A: I have a 60,000-square-foot, I call it a laboratory, but it’s a studio. In that studio, I have a full wood and metal fabrication shop. I have a staging area, 60-ft. green screen, graphics department and editors. I have about 100 people who work with me full-time, so I’m constantly developing new material. I have the infrastructure and I love creating. That’s what I love the most, creating, whether it’s a video, an illusion or a theatrical performance, that’s what I’m into. When I can’t create or come up with something interesting or engaging, that’s when I’ll retire. I have four shows, so I have so much material because I’m always creating. I don’t do the same things. If someone saw me perform and they come back and see me again, they’re going to see new things constantly.
{p class=”krttext”}Q: You’ve been performing since you were a teen and after 14 years you finally returned to Planet Hollywood where your career kicked off. What’s next after this tour?
{p class=”krttext”}A: I’m working on two new television series, a feature film I’m writing/producing, and a documentary film — as well as a new touring show. All while continuing to refine and perform my residency show at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, touring on my off weeks, and spending time with my sons and family. I like to keep busy.
{p class=”krttext”}Q: If you had to pick one, what would your favorite/signature trick/illusion be and why?
{p class=”krttext”}A: They’re all my children, so it’s hard to pick a favorite. In this show that I’m doing, my favorite is one that I’m doing for the first time. It’s a demonstration, and the audience is really awestruck when they see it because they can’t comprehend how it just happened. I pull from the audience, and people’s fears come to life, whether that’s in purses or hats. It freaks people out, from tarantulas to snakes to scorpions to clowns — whatever they might have a fear of. And it’s totally random. In a split second they’re picked.