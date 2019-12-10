NELSON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon at a home in a rural area near the New York state line, authorities said.
Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, Tioga County, on Tuesday afternoon when the subject of the welfare check opened fire, officials said.
The scene of the shooting was on a sparsely populated road a few miles south of Corning, N.Y.
A trooper was shot and was airlifted from the scene. The trooper's condition was unknown.
State police did not immediately release further details.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted he is "praying for the injured trooper and his family."