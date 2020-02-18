NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — Niagara Falls police located and charged the Buffalo mother of an infant left next to an ice machine at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Jan 31.
On Tuesday morning, Falls police and members of the Marshals Task Force arrested Sherone Littleton, 28, at an address on Floss Avenue in Buffalo.
Littleton now faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Last week, Capt. Kelly Rizzo of the Falls Criminal Investigation Division, reached out to the public for help after “exhaustive attempts” to locate the 10-month-old’s mother.