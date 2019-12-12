ALBANY — The state inspector general’s office is investigating the State Police’s handling of an internal probe that ended earlier this year with no charges being filed against members of a federal drug task force in New York City who were alleged to have padded their overtime or used government vehicles for personal use.
The unusual intervention by the inspector general’s office follows a series of Times Union stories that revealed details of the State Police investigation, which was closed earlier this year without the agency disclosing its findings. No criminal charges were pursued, and it’s unclear whether State Police consulted with any prosecutorial agencies. The investigation led to suspensions or retirements of at least a dozen troopers, according to people familiar with the probe.
Historically, the offices of the state’s inspector general and attorney general have allowed the State Police to handle investigations of wrongdoing by its members — with an outcome that usually ends with private discipline or forced retirements even when the allegations may be criminal.
Two years ago, the FBI in Boston arrested multiple current and former Massachusetts state troopers accused of padding their incomes by putting in for thousands of dollars in overtime they allegedly never worked.
The U.S. Justice Department pursued that case, which focused on troopers who patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike. The criminal case relied on a statute that makes it a felony offense to steal from an agency that receives federal funding.
The Times Union reported earlier this year that a person briefed on the State Police investigation here said there was concern that any pursuit of criminal charges would force the other law enforcement agencies in the Drug Enforcement Task Force (DETF), including the New York Police Department and DEA, to pursue investigations of their members’ misconduct.
{p class=”krttext”}The State Police declined to provide information on how many members had been suspended. Duffy noted that “retirement determinations are personal and are not considered a part of the disciplinary process.” He said since 2018 there were 12 members assigned to the DETF who applied for retirements.
{p class=”krttext”}Lee Park, a spokesman for the inspector general’s office, said their policy is not to confirm or discuss any ongoing investigations.
{p class=”krttext”}Although suspensions of police officers — and retirement filings — are a matter of public record, the agency did not provide details on how many troopers were disciplined or have had letters placed in their personnel files.
{p class=”krttext”}The investigation of troopers assigned to the 150-member federal DETF began in February 2018 when Francis Stabile III, then a State Police senior investigator, crashed his unmarked police SUV on a Dutchess County highway. He told a trooper who responded to the scene that he had lost control after swerving to avoid a deer. A resident whose front-yard fence was splintered by Stabile’s vehicle said he looked unsteady and had difficulty talking.
{p class=”krttext”}The internal probe, which began with a review of the mishandling of the crash by troopers, shifted to why Stabile, 48, was off-duty but driving his undercover SUV more than 100 miles north of the DETF’s Manhattan headquarters.
{p class=”krttext”}Stabile’s residence at the time was about eight miles south of the crash scene, according to public records. He abruptly retired in January.
{p class=”krttext”}The State Police declined to say whether Stabile’s retirement was part of a negotiation with the agency.