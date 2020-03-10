OLEAN — A seven-story cherry picker was one of the many signs of spring around Olean on Monday afternoon.
A crew spent part of the day high in the air at the former Manufacturers Hanover building at the corner of State and Union streets, checking out the masonry at the top of the building to prepare for a $700,000 restoration effort expected this spring.
“They are performing the parapet condition survey on a 5-foot section to determine the level of subsurface deterioration,” said Keri Stephen, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development. “This has to take place first before any repair work/restoration may take place so we can determine what the project scope will be so the architect can then incorporate that into the bid document.
“We will competitively bid out the repair work,” she added, with bids expected to be opened soon.
The building is owned by the city Urban Renewal Agency, which received a pair of state grants to cover the work before it is transferred to private ownership. The project originally included a roof replacement, but URA officials and developers agreed that the focus should be on exterior restorations and stabilization.
In February, Sam Savarino, developer of the project through his firm Savarino Companies, told the URA that he believes the sale can close by June if the restoration work gets rolling early enough.
The plans now for commercial space on the ground floor and market-rate apartments above — eight one-bedroom apartments; 12 two-bedroom apartments; and one three-bedroom apartment. The apartments range in size from 538 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet.
Savarino said the redevelopment project will be funded through private investment, $2 million from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, around $7 million in federal New Market Tax Credits, and historic preservation tax credits.
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant — Manufacturers Hanover Bank — moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades. Following several ownership changes, the property was purchased by the URA in 2010. Shortly thereafter a firm attempted to develop the site, but pulled out. It took four requests for proposal between 2011 and 2017 before Savarino stepped forward.
State documents for the restoration project refer to the structure as the Manny Hanny. Savarino officials have said a name change for the structure is in the works.