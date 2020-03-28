CUBA — The hunting and fishing exploits of local students and teachers are getting back on the air.
The ninth season of CRCS Outdoors, a product of Cuba-Rushford Central School, premieres at 6 p.m. April 3, said outdoors instructor Scott Jordan. The show will air on the satellite-only Pursuit Up channel, shown on Dish Network Channel 393 and DirectTV Channel 604.
The season opens with two episodes of charter fishing on Lake Ontario, followed by several of local turkey hunting. Four more focus on a recent hunting trip to New Zealand, while the season ends with episodes about Western New York deer hunting.
“We’re trying to get kids and adults into hunting and fishing,” Jordan said.
The TV show is an offshoot of the CRCS Outdoors program, part of the curriculum at the school, which focuses on natural resource conservation, biology and animal management both in the forest and in the water. Along with hunting and fishing, students have hands-on coursework including capturing, collaring and tracking animals to better understand their activities.
“We do everything at Cuba-Rushford High School, and the students and I both work on it — for filming and production,” Jordan said.
He added the show is sponsored nationally by Olean’s KA-BAR Knives, Inc.
For more information — including episodes from season eight, visit https://pursuituptv.com/crcs-outdoors-2/