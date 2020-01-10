OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation has elected Shabana Chauhdry to join its board of directors and re-elected five members currently serving and its slate of officers for 2020.
Chauhdry is the practice manager at Women’s Health of Western New York, where she has managed the practice of her husband, Dr. Tahir Chauhdry, since moving to Olean in 2008.
Prior to moving to Olean, Chauhdry worked as an accountant in Manhattan for several years. When she and her husband moved to Hornell, while Dr. Chauhdry worked at St. James Hospital, she commuted to Olean to work as an adjunct professor, teaching algebra.
Chauhdry graduated from Bloomsburg (Pa.) University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
She also serves as board member for a dialysis center in Pakistan. In the past she was also the secretary of the Islamic Society of the Southern Tier. Through that role she was involved with the Genesis House of Olean board and committees.
She will serve on CRCF’s marketing and donor development committee.
“I am very pleased to welcome Shabana Chauhdry to the board along with all of the re-elected members,” said CRCF Board President Wendy Brand. “I always say that the Foundation has the best board in the community, and it is because we are able to bring on enthusiastic community leaders like Shabana Chauhdry and all those who are currently serving.”
The board also voted to re-elect five members, including Dr. Anthony Evans, Mary Freeman, Mike Higgins, Sharon Myers and Carol Stitt to another three-year term.
Board members are allowed to serve three consecutive three-year terms before members must step off the board for at least one year, after which they may be again elected.
Vicki Blessing and Andrew Caya from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors will also continue to serve in seats on the foundation board designated for chamber board members.
The board also voted to approve 2020 officers, who will each serve a one-year term, including: Wendy Brand, president; Skip Wilday, vice president; Tony Evans, second vice president; Steve Foster, treasurer; and Lucy Benson, secretary. All were re-elected after serving in 2019.
For more information on the foundation, call 301-2723, email foundation@cattfoundation.org or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org.