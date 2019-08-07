OLEAN — Officials hope to get residents out into their neighborhoods to clean up this fall.
Common Council members were enthusiastic Tuesday about a community cleanup day this fall, which would ask for volunteers to pick up litter along city streets with government help for disposal.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the plan for the “All Aboard for Olean” citywide cleanup came from ideas “like other communities that foster one day a year with the different community groups coming together to clean up.”
The work would focus along the main corridors in the city, heading out into the side streets as volunteers and time allow. The city’s share would be “for garbage bags and gloves,” and hauling the trash away, Crawford said.
So far, the city schools, Jamestown Community College and BonaResponds officials have liked the idea, Crawford said, with a tentative date of Sept. 21.
“It’s just giving five hours to the community,” Crawford said. “One day where the city is willing to pay, but getting people out to walk along and pick up trash, pick up cigarette butts.
“Some communities have done it for 50 years, when all of the groups come together,” he added, and he hopes such an effort in Olean will help increase volunteerism in general.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the Greater Olean Association of Churches and National Honor Society chapters would be good choices to reach out to for volunteers. Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, added Archbishop Walsh Academy would be another source for volunteers, with students having mandated community service hours.
Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, noted efforts by the schools to have children work on city parks have been very successful.
“Maybe have that on Earth Day,” she said, and the cleanup of the streets in the fall.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, added that some of the main pedestrian corridors accumulate large quantities of trash — a trash pickup along Seneca Avenue once netted dozens of bags of trash and even a refrigerator.
A SIMILAR PROJECT is already in the works, with college students expected to help the city in August.
During discussions with BonaResponds, Crawford said the St. Bonaventure University-connected group is interested in doing a service project with the city.
“If we provide the paint, they’ll repaint the Gargoyle Park pavilion,” Crawford said.
Aiello said he will approach the council for funding about $15,000 of work at the park, once one of the busiest in the city.
“We’ve got some repair work to do,” Aiello said. “The roof needs repair — there was tree damage a year ago.”
Asked if usage of the park has diminished, the mayor noted fewer firms are using it for company picnics, but some weddings and other events are still being held at the park. The park is in the town of Allegany, but was gifted to the city by the area’s oil industry more than 100 years ago and has been used for races, fairs and airshows.
“I think if we can bring it back up, we could get some more rentals,” Aiello said.
Smith noted that “Gargoyle’s always been an issue for the city,” in terms of spending money, but the value of the pavilion is too high to leave it alone. “If you let the roof go, you write the whole thing off.”
City Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring noted the roof is metal, so a complete reconstruction won’t likely be necessary.
“There’s some things we can take care of with a little extra money,” he said, with the work also lining up with what the DPW has been doing in other parks. “We’ve been doing one to two pavilions a year.”