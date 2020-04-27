OLEAN — No new positive tests for COVID-19 were announced by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday. There were no changes from Friday’s 35 coronavirus cases among county residents.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced about 7% of Western New York residents tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, an indication of how many residents have already had the virus and recovered.
“That was surprising,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director. Recent antibody tests given to 100 county residents found only one person (1%) tested had the coronavirus.
Watkins said that a Western New York sample would be more heavily weighted toward Buffalo, where there are thousands of COVID-19 cases and more than 200 deaths.
While the number of positive COVID-19 tests remained constant over the weekend, the number of residents tested has increased as more test kits are received.
As of Monday, 781 county residents had been tested and 681 of the results were negative. Ninety-six residents are under quartantine and there are currently nine active cases. Of the 35 positive cases, two residents have died and 24 have recovered.
Watkins said 53 residents were tested on Monday at the drive-thru site using two bays at the Allegany-Limestone school bus garage. There were not enough requests the time to open a second site at the Cattaraugus-Little Valley bus garage, he said.
Watkins said he hopes to test 3,000 county residents soon to get a better idea of the prevalence of the virus in the community. He offered no timetable for the increased testing.
Watkins and other local health officials have been disappointed more testing wasn’t done earlier in the rural county. Cattaraugus County was among the last counties in the state to record a positive coronavirus case and the last in Western New York to record a COVID-19 death.
Among the groups to be tested are Olean General Hospital healthcare providers, first responders and other essential workers, said Watkins. Health Department healthcare workers will also be tested
Essential workers like grocery store employees and others should also be tested. Without adequate test kits, local testing has been limited to those showing symptoms and people — including family — who came in close contact with them.
Without testing healthcare employees, the hospital cannot reopen for elective surgeries, which the governor will allow starting Wednesday, contingent on a number of issues.
People who are asymptomatic (without symptoms of the virus like fever, cough, body aches, loss of taste or smell) can unknowingly spread the virus even before they feel sick, Watkins warned.
The Health Department is working in cooperation with Olean General Hosp[ital and Universal Primary Care on the testing.
Watkins continued to urge people to stay inside and avoid nonessential travel. Those going outside should wear a mask at the governor has directed.
Maintain a social distance with others and wash your hands before you leave the house and as soon as you return.