LITTLE VALLEY — A Portville man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to seven years in state prison and 10 years’ post-release supervision for his conviction to sex-related crimes.
Rickey Lee Sherman, 31, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender by Judge Ronald Ploetz on counts of second-degree criminal sex act and luring a child, both felonies; endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemenaor, and failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incidents occurred on June 15 and 23 in the town of Portville, when Sherman failed to register with the New York State Criminal Justice Services and sexually contacted another person less than 15 years old and lured a child into an isolated area for the purpose of committing against such child a felony sexual offense.
In another case, a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in state prison and two years’ post-release supervision for his conviction for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.
The district attorney said evidence showed Tobias Price, 42, of Niagara Falls knowingly and unlawfully attempted to sell a narcotic drug on Nov. 14, 2017 in the city of Salamanca.
IN OTHER CASES:
Kyle E. Cooper, 27, of Salamanca, was sentenced to one year in the County Jail, his driver’s license was revoked for one year, a one-year ignition interlock was ordered and a three-year conditional discharge for felony driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle The incident occurred on April 6, in the city of Olean, when the Cooper operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition.
Danny Tucker, 34, of Baxter, Tenn., was sentenced to five years’ probation to run concurrent for his conviction to criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about Jan. 17, in the town of Dayton, when the defendant possessed a firearm and a controlled substance.
Nicki Collins, 33, of Salamanca was sentenced to five years’ probation and restitution for her conviction to fourth-degree welfare fraud, a class E felony. The incident occurred between November 2016 and December 2017, in the city of Olean when the defendant committed a fraudulent welfare act and obtained public assistance benefits in excess of $1,000, receiving $9,011 in SNAP benefits.
The judge accepted three guilty pleas:
Sandra Cooper, 42, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rieman said the incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2018, in the town of Persia, when Cooper operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition while knowing her license was suspended. She also operated a motor vehicle without interlock ignition, failed to use a turn signal and moved from a traffic lane unsafely. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2020.
Andrew C. Skye, 30, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and second-degree assault, a felony.
The district attorney said the incident occurred between July 21, and Aug. 10, 2018, when the defendant violated an order of protection against a person of the same family or household, caused a public inconvenience, intentionally obstructed the administration of law by preventing them from performing an official function, assaulted two police officers and a corrections officer and intentionally damaged the property of another person. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2019.
Brian P. Blasdell, 34, of Salamanca pleaded guilty to superior court administration to second-degree attempted assault. On Aug. 16, in Salamanca, when Blasdell intentionally attempted to cause physical injury to a person by means of a dangerous weapon. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
There were also two arraignments in County Court:
Phillip M. Haight, 36, of Bradford, Pa., pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register within 10 days, both class E felonies. The incident occurred on Feb. 25, in Salamanca, when Haight, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justices Services within 10 days after a change of address. The matter was adjourned for motions.
Gary Holland, 37, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The incident occurred on Aug. 23, in Olean, when the Holland allegedly possessed and sold a narcotic drug. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
