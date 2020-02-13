LITTLE VALLEY — A Farmersville man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 1 to 4 years in state prison — and restitution of nearly $76,000.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz handed down the sentence to Jerry D’Anna, 82, of Farmersville, for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The judge also ordered D’Anna to pay $75,917.60 in restitution.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred between May and December 2016 in the town of Franklinville.
IN OTHER CASES:
Alexis Costanza, 22, was sentenced to five years’ probation for third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rieman said the incident occurred Nov. 1, 2018, in Olean when Costanza knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug, a class C felony.
Chauntavia Brown, 34, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years’ probation for her conviction of attempted third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony.
The incident occurred July 6, 2016, in Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to sell a narcotic drug, Rieman said.
Michael Parry, 33, of Little Valley, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to a 1 year conditional discharge. The incident occurred on March 20, 2018, in the town of Little Valley.
Lawrence Twitty, 29, of Olean pleaded guilty to fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Nov. 13, 2018, in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a controlled substance with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for April 13.
Jerrod L. Giles of Olean pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
The incident occurred March 7 in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed and sold a narcotic drug, the district attorney said. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
