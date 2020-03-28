OLEAN — One of the many messages from the Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Department staff is that there is a continued need for face masks and other equipment for personnel in the field to ensure their safety during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this week, Chris Baker, director of the county’s Emergency Services, said his department had a conference call last week with EMS officers and fire chiefs to coordinate efforts. Plans that included current protocol when taking patients to hospitals were finally set in place after several changes in directives from the government.

Baker said the county has handed out personal protection equipment (PPE) to staff, but it is in limited supply. This includes N95 face masks and homemade surgical masks sewn by individuals.

“This is a situation where you are going to have to take care of yourself as a county,”

Baker said. “Everybody is in competition for all items that are out there. You have to think outside the box.”

With that in mind, Baker said he and others with the department have reached out to the now-closed school districts in the county to obtain supplies that are not needed at present.

“At the nurses’ offices (at schools) I need thermometers, I need whatever they’ve got,” he continued. “We reached out to the superintendent of BOCES (Scott Payne) who oversees Cattaraugus and Allegany county schools. He put out a message to all the schools and the schools have been phenomenal.”

For example, the school districts’ industrial arts shops came through with much-needed safety glasses.

“Portville gave us 133 sets of goggles and glasses, which is huge,” he remarked. “BOCES has three nursing programs, in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean, and they gave us a complete inventory” of PPE that include gowns, masks, gloves, thermometers and stethoscopes.

Baker said more homemade masks are needed by personnel.

“We’ve actually got patterns and there are a bunch of places that have prototype patterns” for the masks, he added. “We’re looking for four-ply (masks), which is the standard now. That’s what a lot of people are doing because they have access to the internet and learning.”

Baker said people who have sewn the masks and other PPE and want to donate them to Emergency Services may take them to drop-off points at the county buildings in Olean and Little Valley. In addition, Hedley Brook Agency in Olean is expected to have a drop-off point, as well.

Others that have donated include pharmacies in the area that have provided PPE supplies to Emergency Services. A local industry has also offered to retool its machinery to create face shields and is currently working on that project.

“Really, this is what it’s all about,” Baker commented. “That’s why this county is great and this country is great, being able to reach out and do those kinds of things.”

On another note, Baker said Emergency Services is making plans for drive-through COVID-19 tests when the kits finally do arrive in the area.

Lt. Brandon Walters of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office serves as the department’s representative with the county Emergency Operations Center. He said Sheriff Tim Whitcomb is taking the “COVID-19 situation very seriously not only for his office, but the public in general.

“He’s worked with all the divisions within the Sheriff’s Office to make sure they’re as safe as they can be for themselves, their co-workers and the general public,” Walters said.

Regarding calls made by the patrol division, Walters said he’s certain that the public has seen some change with their operations. He said the deputies are given protective equipment, but the supplies are limited.

“We’re doing a great job with social distancing and keeping everyone safe,” he said. “Every call that law enforcement is going on is causing a little more stress, because we don’t know who has it or who will spread it ... but they also understand they’re very important to the citizens of Cattaraugus County and they’re here to do a job.”

Dr. Brian Walters, medical director for public safety in the county, commented on the medical situation in the community.

“The main message I want to convey is we’re ahead of the curve here, compared to New York City. This was thrust upon them and exploded over a short period of time.”

In comparison, he said the social distancing, and closure of schools and businesses, has given the county time to protect against the spread of the disease.

“In the meantime, we’ve got full plans in place and we’ve had time to prepare with our fire and EMS providers and law enforcement (as well as the hospital) … so we’re well prepared for it and we’ve had time to do those things.”

The Emergency Services call center can be contacted at 938-9119 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)