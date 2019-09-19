LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committees moved a resolution to a vote next week that would transfer 15 properties the county has foreclosed on to the Cattaraugus County Land Bank.
If approved at next Wednesday’s meeting of the full County Legislature, the properties — five in Olean, three in Franklinville, two each in Delevan and South Dayton, and one each in Little Valley and Portville — will be transferred to the Land Bank.
The properties will be rehabilitated or demolished and the land offered for sale to neighbors.
The Olean properties are: 808 N. Union St., 139 N. Seventh St., 326 S. Barry St., 316 N. Ninth St., and 121 N. Seventh St.
The other properties are: 109 Seventh St., Little Valley; 20 N. Main St., Delevan; 88 First Ave., South Dayton; 16 S. Main St., Franklinville; 19 Empire St., Franklinville; 1 Empire St., Franklinville; 22 Cobb Ave., Delevan; 108 Mill St., South Dayton and 27 Temple St., Portville.
The Land Bank’s goal is to rehabilitate properties seized for back taxes and get the properties back on the tax rolls if possible. If not, the properties are demolished and sold to neighbors.
The resolution was approved by the Development and Agriculture Committee and the Finance Committee.
The sponsors are Richard Helmich, R-Delevan; Frank Higgins, R-Olean; David Koch, D-Salamanca and Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca.