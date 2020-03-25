LITTLE VALLEY — Amid COVID-19 concerns, Cattaraugus County lawmakers kept their social distance Wednesday by meeting in two separate locations and videoconferencing proceedings.

County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, opened the meeting and County Administrator Jack Searles offered the opening prayer.

Roughly half of the 17-member County Legislature met in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber at the County Center here, while the rest met in a conference room at the County Office Building in Olean.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county’s public health director, updated lawmakers on efforts to prepare for the novel coronavirus. Sixty-five residents are in quarantine, he said — 50 of which are mandatory and 15 precautionary.

No positive test results have been reported in Cattaraugus County, Watkins said. Of the 106 people tested, 91 have come back negative and the rest of the results are pending.

Cattaraugus is the only county in Western New York not to have reported a positive case of COVID-19, one of only nine such counties in the state.

Watkins said that while the prevalence of the virus is considered low in this county, it is probably here.

Olean General Hospital, he said, is ramping up the number of beds available to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to increase beds by 50%. They have 22 ventilators and are in need of 10-20 more, he said.

Watkins said that with New York City such a hot spot — the worst in the nation — anyone leaving there for other areas of the state should self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

“We are still waiting for test kits,” Watkins said.

Legislator Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, asked Watkins if the county health department and St. Bonaventure University could partner to create test kits and rapidly analyze tests.

Watkins said it would require an analyzer costing $30,000 to $50,000 and require the university lab to be certified, a process that can take two months.

Emergency Services Director Chris Baker, who is directing the county’s Emergency Operations Center, said 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been distributed to 50 agencies, including Olean General, since Monday.

“Resources are coming in slowly,” he said. The hospital, doctors, nurses and first responders appear to have about a one-week supply of PPE.

“We’re getting a lot of donations,” he said, including from BOCES, which has cleaned out nurses’ offices of gloves, gowns and masks.

Individuals sewing masks had donated 400 of them as of Wednesday morning, Baker said. Donation boxes are located in front of county buildings, with more locations coming.

The masks will be going to nursing homes to protect residents and staff.

Baker said the county shipped 350 pieces of personal protective equipment to Wyoming County, which has reported two cases of COVID-19 with one death.

Baker said Olean General Hospital is readying for a surge in COVID-19 patients. The hospital is now looking at another 75 beds in its surgical unit.

Emergency Operations Center personnel have reached out to local industries to begin manufacturing PPE as well, Baker said.

One is expected to begin making surgical masks soon, and another will be making face shields, which are also in short supply. The face shields will be made available to Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties first, he added.

“Looking down the road one to two weeks, we know things will change,” Baker said.

VanRensselaer thanked Watkins and Baker for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis, as well as the county administrator and his staff and County Attorney Ashley Milliman.

Most county offices with the exception of the Department of Motor Vehicles remain open, although with limited services and essential staff. Everyone’s temperature — including legislators — is scanned before entering.

COUNTY LEGISLATORS approved several resolutions for immediate concern, including one asking the State Legislature to approve bills to extend the county’s additional 1% sales tax to Nov. 30, 2023. It is due to expire on Nov. 30. Last year, the additional 1% sales tax brought in $10.8 million dedicated to the County Road Fund.

Another resolution temporarily defers payments during the coronavirus crisis to several funds operated by the Department of Economic development, Planning and Tourism. They are: the Agriculture Revolving Fund, Economic and Sustainable Growth Corporation Loan Fund, Economic Development Loan Fund and Grow Cattaraugus Loan Fund.

Legislators also approved a resolution adding seven parcels more than 400 acres to Cattaraugus County Consolidated Agriculture District No. 5. The parcels are in Allegany, East Otto, Farmersville, Franklinville and Portville.

Also approved was a resolution accepting $132,000 in federal funding to help the Health Department in its COVID-19 efforts and $15,000 for a terrorism emergency response to the coronavirus.