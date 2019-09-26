LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept more than $6.7 million in Intergovernmental Transfer payments for the county’s two nursing homes.
Because of the payments, the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers at Olean and Machias will remain in the black for another year, said County Administrator Jack Searles.
The county budget had planned for the IGT monies, but the amount is never certain, Searles said.
County lawmakers approved a resolution that included a $591,309 transfer from the fund balance account.
The Olean nursing home is eligible for $3.2 million in IGT funds, while the Machias nursing home is eligible for $3.5 million.
In order to receive the $6.7 million, the county will have to pay the state half that amount, or $3.3 million. The $591,309 was necessary to be able to receive the $3.3 million. The county administrator said that may be up to two months away.
“The IGT funds are a very important revenue for the county nursing homes,” Searles told the Olean Times Herald after the meeting.
“It’s because of the IGT funds that the nursing homes are not on the tax levy,” Searles added. “The IGT funds go directly back to the nursing homes.
It is an important revenue source because most of the county nursing home residents are Medicaid recipients. The Medicaid payments do not cover the county’s costs of operating the nursing homes.
It is the IGT funds that keep the nursing homes in the black, Searles said.
County lawmakers have always authorized the maximum IGT funds that are available, Searles added.
The County Legislature also accepted $324,000 for an Advanced Training Initiative for the two nursing homes from the state Department of Health. The Olean Nursing Home will get $110,000 in 2019-20 and Machias will get $214,000 from 2018-19 and 2019-20.
