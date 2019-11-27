County lawmakers unanimously approved record $250.6 million budget

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the $250.6 million Cattaraugus County budget for 2020.
It carries a 51 cent reduction in the full value tax rate to $12.33 per $1,000. Twenty-one of the 32 towns and two cities saw tax rate reductions.
The city of Olean’s tax rate dipped by 12 cents to $13.12 per $1,000, a 0.93% reduction. The city of Salamanca’s rate went up 3.67% from $75.79 to $78.53 per $1,000.
Other area tax rates are: town of Olean, down 2.66%; Portville, down 5.01%; Allegany and Hinsdale, down 3.99%.
The budget also uses $3.8 million in fund balance, or surplus to reduce the tax levy. The 2020 tax levy, or amount to be raised by taxes is $55.4, down from $56.6 million this year.
Besides the passage of the budget, legislators approved three bond resolutions:
• $510,000 in bonds plus $6.3 million on hand for bridge improvements.
• $325,000 in bonds plus $430,000 in available funds for culvert improvements.
• $2.6 million in bonds plus $5.1 million in available funds for county road improvements.
In addition, another $2.7 million in 2020 Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) funding was also allocated. The greatest amount, $1.8 million, was allocated to Hinsdale Bridge No. 62.
The adopted 2020 tax rates and percent increase or decrease (-) follow:
• Allegany — $12.33, -3.99%
• Ashford — $24.66, 1.77%
• Carrollton — $15.22, 1.94%
• Coldspring — $12.33, -3.99%
• Conewango — $22.42, -.05%
• Dayton — $12.33, -3.99%
• East Otto — $12.58, -2.03%
• Ellicottville — $12.64, -2.51%
• Farmersville — $12.33, -3.99%
• Franklinville — $20.23, 0.73%
• Freedom — $12.33, -3.99%
• Great Valley — $12.84, -4.99%
• Hinsdale — $13.55, -3.99%
• Humphrey — $14.34, -1.75%
• Ischua — $13.55, -3.99%
• Leon — $13.55, -2.93%
• Little Valley — $19.27, 2.01%
• Lyndon — $12.33, -3.99%
• Machias — $12.84, -2.99%
• Mansfield — $12.92, 0.64%
• Napoli — $13.70, -2.92%
• New Albion — $20.90, 0.89%
• Olean (city) — $13.12, -0.93%
• Olean (town) — $17.13, -2.66%
• Otto — $12.84, -2.99%
• Perrysburg — $17.65, -9.48%
• Persia — $17.87, 1.58%
• Portville — $13.12, -5.01%
• Randolph — $15.61, -3.99%
• Red House — $12.33, -3.99%
• Salamanca (city) — $78.53, 3.63%
• Salamanca (town) — $14.17, -2.89%
• South Valley — $17.12, -3.99%
• Yorkshire — $83.64, 22.36%