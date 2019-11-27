County lawmakers unanimously approved record $250.6 million budget

Cattaraugus County lawmakers after voting unanimously to approve the $250.6 million county budget for 2020 Tuesday afternoon.

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the $250.6 million Cattaraugus County budget for 2020.

It carries a 51 cent reduction in the full value tax rate to $12.33 per $1,000. Twenty-one of the 32 towns and two cities saw tax rate reductions.

The city of Olean’s tax rate dipped by 12 cents to $13.12 per $1,000, a 0.93% reduction. The city of Salamanca’s rate went up 3.67% from $75.79 to $78.53 per $1,000.

Other area tax rates are: town of Olean, down 2.66%; Portville, down 5.01%; Allegany and Hinsdale, down 3.99%.

The budget also uses $3.8 million in fund balance, or surplus to reduce the tax levy. The 2020 tax levy, or amount to be raised by taxes is $55.4, down from $56.6 million this year.

Besides the passage of the budget, legislators approved three bond resolutions:

• $510,000 in bonds plus $6.3 million on hand for bridge improvements.

• $325,000 in bonds plus $430,000 in available funds for culvert improvements.

• $2.6 million in bonds plus $5.1 million in available funds for county road improvements.

In addition, another $2.7 million in 2020 Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) funding was also allocated. The greatest amount, $1.8 million, was allocated to Hinsdale Bridge No. 62.

The adopted 2020 tax rates and percent increase or decrease (-) follow:

• Allegany — $12.33, -3.99%

• Ashford — $24.66, 1.77%

• Carrollton — $15.22, 1.94%

• Coldspring — $12.33, -3.99%

• Conewango — $22.42, -.05%

• Dayton — $12.33, -3.99%

• East Otto — $12.58, -2.03%

• Ellicottville — $12.64, -2.51%

• Farmersville — $12.33, -3.99%

• Franklinville — $20.23, 0.73%

• Freedom — $12.33, -3.99%

• Great Valley — $12.84, -4.99%

• Hinsdale — $13.55, -3.99%

• Humphrey — $14.34, -1.75%

• Ischua — $13.55, -3.99%

• Leon — $13.55, -2.93%

• Little Valley — $19.27, 2.01%

• Lyndon — $12.33, -3.99%

• Machias — $12.84, -2.99%

• Mansfield — $12.92, 0.64%

• Napoli — $13.70, -2.92%

• New Albion — $20.90, 0.89%

• Olean (city) — $13.12, -0.93%

• Olean (town) — $17.13, -2.66%

• Otto — $12.84, -2.99%

• Perrysburg — $17.65, -9.48%

• Persia — $17.87, 1.58%

• Portville — $13.12, -5.01%

• Randolph — $15.61, -3.99%

• Red House — $12.33, -3.99%

• Salamanca (city) — $78.53, 3.63%

• Salamanca (town) — $14.17, -2.89%

• South Valley — $17.12, -3.99%

• Yorkshire — $83.64, 22.36%

