LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are preparing to meet via video conferencing this week, foregoing a formal meeting in the County Center because of the COVID-19 emergency.

No cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Sunday by the Cattaraugus County Emergency Operations Center.

In his update Sunday, Emergency Services Director Chris Baker said, “Buildings are open (Monday). Nothing else is new, thank God. We will see what tomorrow brings.”

There have been 15 negative test results received and a report on 36 other tests is awaited. More than 100 people in the county remain in mandatory quarantine

The Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services, where the Emergency Operations Center is located in the basement of the County Center, has put out a call for medical masks to be used by local healthcare workers and first responders.

The Facebook post asked factories, dental offices, construction companies, tattoo artists and others with supplies of masks to contact the EOC at (716) 938-9119 to arrange pickup or dropoff.

Local donations will go to the hospital, nursing homes, urgent care, doctors’ offices and first responders.

TRANSFER STATIONS OPEN

One new local development affecting county services over the weekend is the decision to keep refuse transfer stations open for residents, but remain closed to commercial haulers. Last week, the county announced all transfer stations but Salamanca and Portville were to be closed.

Also, on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Department of Motor Vehicle offices to close. Drivers license expiration dates are being extended. The county had earlier decided to close the Little Valley and Delevan DMV offices and limit access to the Olean DWM. Road tests are also suspended for the foreseeable future.

This morning, anyone entering either the County Center here or the County Office Building in Olean will be subject to a temperature scan. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be turned away and told to contact a doctor.

EOC staff has been scanned for temperature since Saturday morning. The EOC staff consists of about 16 people working from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, answering calls from county residents.

Besides the general EOC hotline number (716) 938-9119, the Department of Aging number of 373-8032 and Health Department number of 373-8050 are answered at the EOC.

The agenda for Wednesday’s Cattaraugus County Legislature session will be addressed via videoconferencing that will be announced on the county’s website, www.cattco.org, prior to the 4 p.m. meeting.

The Cattaraugus County Planning Board’s Thursday night meeting will also be done via videoconferencing out of concern for coronavirus, as will next week’s county Board of Health meeting.