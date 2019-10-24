ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency agreed Tuesday to set public hearings for two proposed projects: Four Mile Brewing Co. in Olean and Phase 2 at Field of Dreams in Allegany.
The Four Mile proposal involves renovations at 210 E. Green St. and the purchase of canning equipment, according to IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor.
The project, being undertaken by Four Mile Brewing/Hellbender Development, is estimated to cost about $850,000.
Installing a new roof, purchasing new canning equipment and renovations to expand manufacturing at the Four Mile Brewing location are the goals of the project. The historic building was constructed in the early 1900s as a brewery.
It will also make more space available to Allegheny Adventures, which rents kayaks from the site, and a new local start-up, Urban Biosphere.
The start-up proposes to renovate and utilize space at 210 Green St., including two high-end luxury apartments.
The developers are looking for $1.2 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from the state. They are also seeking $10,000 in sales tax exemption for the project and $60,000 in property tax breaks from the IDA.
Since it began in 2015, Four Mile Brewing has invested more than $500,000 in furniture, fixtures and equipment and another $500,000 worth of improvements to the brewery and restaurant.
Developers had hoped to replace the roof this fall, while the canning line will be purchased next summer and available or use in the fall of 2020. At least five full-time positions would be created over the next five years.
A larger $4.9 million project, Phase 2 at Field of Dreams, a new assisted living facility in Allegany, is being proposed by Olean Manor LLC.
The project includes the construction of 10-12 buildings for individual assisted living facilities, as well as a new nature/walking trail on the Field of Dreams campus. A utility building would also be constructed and minor upgrades to existing facilities.
Field of Dreams’ 100,000-square-foot main facility opened on North Seventh Street over the summer.
Olean Manor is seeking exemption of $500,000 in sales tax and $60,000 for mortgage recording taxes for the project, and $500,000 in real property tax exemption.