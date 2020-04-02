Cattaraugus County’s positive COVID-19 cases inch upward, with an additional case bringing the number of confirmed infected persons on Wednesday to seven.
Community health nurses are tracing the contacts of COVID-19 positive residents as more test results are reported, as well as looking after those under mandatory quarantine.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Tracker showed 107 residents in mandatory quarantine Wednesday afternoon with an additional 10 in precautionary quarantine. Most are quarantined with their families in their homes.
An Olean-area man in his mid-70s and an Allegany County woman admitted to Olean General Hospital’s intensive care unit both tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Of the seven cases, four are in the northwest section of the county, two in the southeastern part of the county and one in the southwestern part.
The Health Department is not identifying the town, city or village where residents who test positive live. Only the northeast part of the county had not confirmed positive test results.
With test kits still in short supply, there has been no widespread testing yet, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. As of Thursday, 192 residents have been tested and 163 of the tests have come back negative.
Eric Wohlers, environmental health director, said members of the Environmental Health Division are assisting nurses in the detective work necessary to find out who residents who test positive came into contact with after they became contagious.
A COVID-19 team has been assembled and works from a conference room at the Health Department offices in Olean, Wohlers said
“They (nurses) go through a very thorough interview of the individuals they have been in contact with,” Wohlers said. “The nurses gather as much information as they can on the telephone.”
There have been as many as 130 county residents in quarantine at a time, Wohlers said.
Each of those in quarantine gets a face-to-face visit each day from a community health nurse, who scans their temperature and makes sure their symptoms haven’t worsened since the last visit, Wohlers said.
Some residents are also being interviewed via FaceTime.
Residents also get follow-up telephone calls later in the day when they self-report their temperatures and answer questions about any COVID-19 symptoms.
If someone’s condition worsens, they may be scheduled for a coronavirus test. The county Health Department continues to try to conserve its dwindling number of sample kits.
The COVID-19 team has file folders with each person in quarantine, with daily records of their symptoms including temperature, and more importantly, their contacts since they were exposed. The walls of the room are covered with charts, names, dates, times and temperatures.
Calls coming into the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Little Valley dealing with health issues are patched through to the COVID-19 team in the Health Department. Calls from doctor’s offices, the hospital, nursing homes and residents are patched through to the team.
If symptoms someone reports are consistent with coronavirus — especially if they had contact with a known COVID-19 resident — they may be asked to come to Olean for a drive-thru test outside the Health Department offices.
“We want to open it up to more health care workers and first responders as well as additional residents,” Wohlers said.
Currently, testing is based on interviews by nurses tracing known contacts, travel history and suspicious symptoms.
“If we get someone who is sick, we try to get them tested right away,” Wohlers said. “Most come back negative. If one comes back positive, nurses have to identify every person they came in contact with since their symptoms began.”
Wohlers said the nurses have to track down every single person an infected person came in contact with and place them in quarantine.
Nurses also prepare and hand deliver documents placing people on mandatory quarantine. Those on precautionary quarantine are asked to take their own temperature twice a day and report it.
Wohlers said the nurses make sure those in quarantine have adequate shelter. In addition, people under quarantine often need assistance getting food or supplies if family members not in quarantine are not available.
“We can’t allow them to leave their home if they are under quarantine,” Wohlers said. “We have a brief shopping list and have other county staff going shopping and delivering these items.
“It’s very important to support people in quarantine so they don’t have to leave their homes” and infect others with the virus, he added. “We have to make sure conditions are improving, not deteriorating. If they deteriorate, we make sure they get transported to the hospital.”
Those under quarantine are given a log for the 14 days or until they get negative test results. It shows whether symptoms are worsening or improving. Those people who did not have a thermometer were given one.
The state Department of Health has specific criteria when people can be released from quarantine.
“Most people will recover at home, isolated from other family members,” Wohlers said.