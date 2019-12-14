LITTLE VALLEY — An Allegany woman was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to five years probation for her conviction of fourth-degree welfare fraud.
Judith Kettering, 47, was convicted of the class E felony for fraudulently obtaining public assistance benefits from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services between July 1, 2015 and May 31, 2018.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the benefits exceeded $1,000. The sentencing was reported Thursday.
Also sentenced Monday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz:
Tracy J. Gernstl, 56, of Freedom, will serve five years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
Gernstl was charged on April 20, in the town of Freedom, when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations containing marijuana, Rieman said.
The judge also accepted six guilty pleas. Sentencing will be in February and March 2020:
Daniel Brigsby, 67, of Springville, pleaded to fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. The incident occurred Aug. 8, 2014, in the city of Olean, when he committed a fraudulent welfare act to obtain public assistance benefits.
Bernard Isaac, no age listed, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on March 30, in Salamanca, when he operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition and while impaired by drugs. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Johnathan Rea, 35, of Germantown, but presently incarcerated in the Delaware County Jail, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony. The incident occurred on Aug. 12, in the town of Hinsdale, when he knowingly and unlawfully attempted to enter a dwelling with intent to commit a crime. Sentencing is set for March 9.
Corie Royce, 37, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred May 18, in the town of Napoli, when the defendant intended to suppress evidence for an official proceeding. Sentencing is set for March 9.
Bonnie Slater, 59, of Randolph, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, in the town of Conewango, when she knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a controlled substance. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.
Walter Gurgol, 46, of East Aurora, pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felonies and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25, 2017, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant allegedly possessed a forged commercial instrument and stole property in excess of $3,000, the district attorney said. The case was adjourned for motions.
