The community continues to react to the deaths of two residents and murder charges against a third.
Superintendent Tom Simon of Portville Central School District, which William J. Larson Jr. attended, said several students have taken advantage of counselors on staff at the school to talk about concerns.
“This whole thing is tragic and I think you can sense that with conversations with students and staff ... but they’re coping with it quite well,” Simon said.
When asked if they brought counselors from outside the school system, he said that they had one counselor who wanted to participate, but “we had enough counselors inside. We have counseling available all day every day.”
He said the teachers were asked to keep an eye out for any student who may be having trouble and reach out to them.
The town board of Cuba offered a press release thanking first responders for their response to the incident.
“Day in and day out they are ready, willing, and able to answer the call no matter how difficult that call might be,” town Supervisor Joe Miller said. “Yesterday they proved it once again. They are dependable, caring, resourceful and willing to confront the task no matter how difficult. They do this knowing that there’s a chance they might not come home to their families that night.
“Please thank our first responders when you see them. You are safer because they are willing to give everything to make our community better.”
