OLEAN — It will be almost two weeks before the Olean Common Council selects its leader for the year.
At the panel’s reorganization meeting Thursday, aldermen deadlocked on who should be the next council president — former President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3 or former Mayor Linda Witte, D-Ward 1.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president from January 2016 through the end of 2017.
Witte, the city’s 22nd mayor and first woman to hold the post, served as an alderman in the early 2000s before joining the Cattaraugus County Legislature.
Gonzalez was nominated by Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, and also supported by newcomer Jason Panus, R-Ward 1, who was sworn in for his term moments earlier.
Witte was nominated by former President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
On Wednesday, Crawford announced he would not seek the post again, but will remain on the Common Council.
“I’m going to take a step back this year and refocus my efforts on representing Ward 5 and completing my doctoral dissertation,” Crawford said, aiming for a PhD in finance. “I love Olean and it has been an honor serving as your president, but change is good and I look forward to continuing the fight against blight, unnecessary tax increases and wasteful spending.”
Crawford was tapped for the position in January 2018, nominated by Witte and approved unanimously then and again in January 2019. He replaced Gonzalez, who stepped back as he was appointed by the governor to the local planning committee for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative planning process.
Along with her own vote and that of Crawford, Witte received support from David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, a five-term former alderman and county legislator who won a tight race for the seat in November.
“She’d be an excellent council president,” Anastasia said, noting his time working with her on the Legislature.
The last contested council president vote was in 2012, when Jim Brady won the position over Ann McLaughlin — who herself was unanimously elected to the position the following year.
The seven-member council was down to six members, leading to the deadlock. Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, was unable to attend the meeting, officials said. Along with the vote, Smith also missed his swearing-in ceremony for his fifth two-year term.
“Under the advice of our legal, this will be adjourned to our next meeting,” said Mayor Bill Aiello.
The council typically meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next scheduled meeting is Jan. 14.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)