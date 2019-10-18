Due to an editor’s error, a review of the play “Steel Magnolias” incorrectly noted that the play is presented by Olean Community Theater. The local theater group of the Palmer Opera House, where “Steel Magnolias” is playing through weekend, produced the play. The Olean Times Herald apologizes for the error.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...