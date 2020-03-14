ALBANY — The New York State Department of Public Service has announced that it will immediately work with utilities across the state to ensure any customers affected by COVID-19 restrictions will not lose power or heat due to financial hardship.
The state’s major electric, gas, and water utilities will take immediate action to suspend service shutoffs to households during the outbreak.
“Ensuring affordable, safe, secure, and reliable access to electric, gas, and water services for New York state’s residential and business consumers is at the heart of everything we do,” said Department CEO John B. Rhodes. “By suspending utility disconnects we are ensuring that those affected by the virus will not have to worry about keeping critical utility services available.”
The state’s major electric and gas utilities — National Fuel Gas, Con Edison, National Grid, Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Electric and Gas and PSEG Long Island — and major private water companies have all committed to suspend shut-offs for customers, and assist customers impacted by COVID-19 who may be experiencing financial hardship that makes it difficult for them to pay their utility bills during the outbreak.
• Monroe County is now under a state of emergency and will close all K-12 schools “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Adam Bello announced today.
“The Monroe County Health Department and school leaders will be reviewing this on a week-to-week basis,” Bello said in a statement.
Monroe, the second-most populous county in Upstate New York, has 22 school districts with more than 100,000 students.
The closing also halts all after-school activities and sports. Each district will make its own arrangements “for food, social supports, remote instruction and other operational procedures with their individual communities,” Bello said.
Monroe joins the growing list of counties that have closed all schools for weeks, including Oneida, Herkimer and Tompkins.
• The state is halting visitation at all New York prisons to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors can no longer visit the state’s prisons, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced this afternoon. The suspension is expected to end April 11.
By stopping visitation, prison officials said the state hopes to stop COVID-19 from spreading to the nearly 44,000 inmates under the state’s supervision and care. Prison officials said the state is also striving to protect the department’s close to 30,000 employees and over 35,000 parolees.
“The department recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system,” officials said in a news release. “However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities.”
In-person visits cannot be replaced, prison officials said. But officials said the department is trying to help inmates keep in touch with their loved ones by offering every inmate five free stamps a week, two free secure messages sent through tablets a week and one free phone call a week.
Legal visits will continue, prison officials said.