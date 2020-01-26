OLEAN — A local investigation into a disease that has killed more than 50 people in China proved negative this weekend, but health authorities are keeping a watchful eye.
Olean General Hospital reported that staff, with the help of the Cattaraugus County Health Department, investigated a potential case of 2019-novel coronavirus this weekend, but the patient was suffering from an unrelated ailment.
“There was a patient who was symptomatic,” said Dennis McCarthy, director of Twin Tiers marketing for Kaleida Health, which includes Olean General. “Dr. Kevin Watkins, county health director, directed the investigation. Coronavirus was ruled out.”
Watkins issued a press release indicating that there is no immediate threat in the county from the disease, but urged caution.
“The Cattaraugus County Health Department is ready for the possibility that travelers with the virus could arrive in the county,” he said in the release. “Anyone experiencing symptoms with a recent travel history to Wuhan or has had contact with someone from Wuhan (within 14 days) should first call their health care provider and await further instructions to avoid exposing others.”
Symptoms are similar to those many see from more-domestic ailments like the common cold — runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat and a general ill feeling. There is no specific treatment, Watkins said, but noted that most people will recover on their own with rest and while staying hydrated. Pain and fever medication may help, as well as using a room humidifier and hot showers to help ease sore throats and coughs.
“Coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands, or rarely, fecal contamination,” he added.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., requested Sunday that officials with the Department of Health and Human Services should declare a public health emergency, noting that the federal budget deal approved in December set aside $85 million for such efforts.
“If we have learned anything from the risks that new viruses pose to public health it is that a ‘stitch in time saves nine,’ and the more we can do to be proactive, the better off the public will be,” Schumer said. “The CDC has been doing a tremendous job so far at being proactive and working around the clock to protect public health, but if we are going to make sure they can sustain this pace and remain at-the-ready should the outbreak get worse, they will need immediate access to critical federal funds that at the present time they remain unable to access.”
That is why, the senator said, he is urging HHS to follow the CDC’s proactive lead: declare a formal public health emergency for the coronavirus. In doing so, he said, HHS can unlock tens of millions for the CDC to access.
The funding would come from the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund dollars, and could be used for tracing and monitoring cases, enhancing screenings, supporting local health departments, increasing staffing and public awareness.
Schumer also confirmed that a SUNY College at Stony Brook professor, who was visiting family in Wuhan, China, has been unable to return to the U.S. as a result of China’s lockdown. Schumer said Sunday that he has worked with the State Department and Embassy officials to ensure the SBU professor is in constant contact with U.S. officials.
Schumer said the U.S. is working on arranging a flight home for the SBU professor.
The senator also noted that a vaccine is currently under development at the National Institutes of Health. According to the Washington Post, Chinese officials first detected this new strain of the virus on Dec. 31 in Wuhan. They initially linked it to an unsanitary food market where seafood and mammals were sold for human consumption. Scientists said people who were sickened were likely to have eaten something infected with the virus.
To date, there are nearly 2,000 confirmed cases in China, more than 50 reported deaths, and confirmed cases across 10 countries. Three cases have been reported in the U.S.
