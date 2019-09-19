WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, collapsed before a planned television interview on Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda according to Twitter posts by reporters on the scene.
Samantha-Jo Roth, a reporter with Spectrum News covering Florida's congressional delegation, began tweeting photos and video at around 1:30 p.m. of Reed on the ground being aided by staff, Capitol Police and paramedics.
Roth tweeted that Reed was being checked by paramedics after being unconscious for around 30 seconds. She later tweeted a video of Reed being wheeled out of the Rotunda on a gurney, noting “He is awake and alert.”
The collapse occurred shortly before Reed was to appear on Fox Business Network for a live interview. He was also set to address reporters later in the afternoon in his weekly press call.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.