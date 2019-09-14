OLEAN — Megan Taylor knew she was in good shape with volunteer help for the annual Gift Tree program when two of her longtime volunteers, Amelia Tallman and her mother, Cheryl Depledge, showed up at her Interfaith Caregivers office Wednesday to find out when they were needed.
Taylor, executive director of Interfaith, said the annual program, sponsored by her agency and the Olean Times Herald, is once again gearing up to determine how many families will need Christmas presents this holiday season. Part of that process has been to sign-up volunteers to help with the program.
“Believe it or not, our supporters and referring agencies start planning now and that’s why we start talking about Gift Tree in August and September,” Taylor explained.
An example of this occurred this week when Gift Tree volunteers Tallman and her mother stopped by Interfaith.
“Our volunteers are ready and eager to help, and we’re setting dates,” Taylor remarked.
For her part, Tallman said she “took days off” from her other volunteer work in the community to make sure she can help with Gift Tree. Tallman said she plans to help on both days with the gift drop-offs and pick-ups by agencies. She also expects to dress in a holiday outfit and serve as the Gift Tree DJ by playing Christmas tunes with her Dynavox equipment.
In providing background information on Gift Tree, organizers said that for the past 24 years needy families and senior citizens in need from the area have been identified by health and human service agencies to receive gifts through the program. The families’ and individuals’ holiday needs, which will be published on several occasions in the Times Herald, will be met by local residents, churches, schools, organizations and businesses that purchase gifts for them.
Taylor, who coordinates Gift Tree, said that in 2018, 83 families of various sizes were adopted. She said 73 families were part of the original intake process, but an additional 10 families were adopted for gifts thanks to donors and volunteer shoppers.
“Families are referred to the program by local schools and human service agencies who have identified the need of the family,” Taylor explained. “The Gift Tree application has been emailed to previous participating agencies, with the deadline for application submission Oct. 31.”
Taylor said the Gift Tree listing will be published in the Nov. 6 edition of the Times Herald and an updated listing will published each Wednesday in November after that, or until all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
“Last year, all families were adopted in the first two to three days of the listing,” Taylor added.
“The Gift Tree drop off/pick up location will be at the Robert H Livingston Community Center in Allegany” at 188 W. Main St.
Gift drop off day will be Thursday, Dec. 12 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 13. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Taylor said that those who are unable to shop for gifts, but would like to help, are welcome to mail donations to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
Those interested in volunteering or shopping for the program may call 372-6283.