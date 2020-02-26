DEWITT — Continuing its commitment to supporting the communities it serves, Community Bank N.A.’s 2019 charitable giving reached more than $2.6 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
The donations and support was through its branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
“Going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values,” said Eric Garvin, the bank’s vice president and regional retail banking manager. “As our name suggests, one of the important missions of our bank is to support the well-being of the communities we serve and where we work and live.”
Garvin said Community Bank is “more than just your local teller or banker — we’re your neighbors, friends, maybe even family.”
Each individual branch supports causes that are important to its employees and their community. In addition to awarding corporate donations, branches often host fundraisers and collection drives as a way for employees, customers and community members to participate in the charitable giving.
In Western New York, Community Bank supported a variety of organizations, including Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation Corp, Olean Food Pantry, Family Justice Center of Erie County, Accord Corp. and United Way.
On top of its charitable giving, Community Bank employees also volunteer their time to local nonprofits and charities. In 2019, team members committed more than 10,000 hours to giving back.