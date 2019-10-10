OLEAN — For the second year, Community Bank N.A. staff in Cattaraugus County marked National Good Neighbor Day by being involved in helpful activities and donating to community causes and organizations.
New York state branches contributed $41,750 to local nonprofits of their choice, including Genesis House of Olean.
Olean’s branch will also continue to help staff the Warming House during the end of each semester, when student volunteers are away on school break.
“National Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for us to showcase the love we have for our communities and neighbors — all while having fun,” Eric Garvin, a Community Bank vice president, said. “We’re truly honored to be a part of this community and are grateful for the chance to give back.”
The Franklinville branch collected non-perishable food items for Catholic Charities’ food pantry.
The Portville branch hosted a bake sale to benefit Directions in Independent Living, which serves all individuals with disabilities and their families, while also donating to the Portville Food Pantry.
The Randolph branch held a food collection for 5&2 Ministry’s Backpack Program, which helps fight childhood hunger.
Allegany staffers worked with BonaResponds to make a display in its lobby to educate and inform the public about its organization.
The Salamanca branch hosted an employee bake sale to benefit Pay it Forward, which provides holiday gifts to local low-income families.