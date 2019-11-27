OLEAN — The city government’s first Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is heading out for final design work.

The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $339,000 design and planning contract with LaBella Associates for Walkable Olean Phase 3 along East State Street’s city center corridor.

“We will go east — hopefully to the bridge (over Olean Creek),” Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding that the project may be scaled back from the one-third of a mile planned to just the westernmost blocks of the street if there is not enough money for the entire stretch.

“This is to get the ball rolling, to get some designs in place,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding that the council will have final approval on the design and whether to move forward with construction.

While originally planned, a roundabout at the corner of East State and Barry streets may not come to fruition.

“We’re not sure a roundabout will fit there, so that very well may be an upgrade to the existing intersection,” Aiello said.

The engineering costs are to be fully covered by a state Transportation Alternatives Program grant.

“That’s expensive for basically two blocks,” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1.

Officials hope the project will restore the street, improve crossings at intersections and mid-block between Lincoln Park and city hall, and create a shared-use sidewalk on the north side of the street from Barry Street to the Allegheny River Valley Trail near the East State Street bridge.

“That will tie into the trail system and down to the park,” Aiello said.

The project is expected to be covered almost entirely by state and federal dollars. The project received a $1.2 million allocation from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2018. In April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $663,000 for the project through TAP. TAP is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and competitively passed through the state Department of Transportation for projects that provide public benefit, air quality improvements and innovation.

The local share, said Keri Stephens of the city’s Department of Community Development, is $165,874.

“That’s relatively small compared to what all it can be,” said Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, with less than one of every $10 coming from local taxpayers.

In September, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said the design phase should take 16 to 18 months before construction begins — with a possible late 2020 or 2021 start date.

The project is one of three planned under the 2011 Walkable Olean umbrella, aimed at restoring the downtown infrastructure. Phase 1 included the $10 million North Union Street overhaul with new water and wastewater infrastructure, new streets and five roundabouts. Phase 2 aims to reconstruct Main Street between North Union and Front streets, improving pedestrian access between the Boardmanville neighborhood and downtown. Work on Walkable Olean Phase 2 is set for a 2020 start.

The city hosted an open house on the project in December. At that time, the project included milling and resurfacing the street, improving the existing Front-Main intersection for crossing and traffic flow, a 10-foot shared-use sidewalk and some improvements to Front Street.

That project is expected to cost roughly $1.55 million. Funding includes a $400,000 grant from Empire State Development and $541,913 from a separate TAP. In addition, city officials plan to use $250,000 from the city’s annual allocation from the state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program, as well as around $357,000 in local funds.