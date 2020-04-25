A springtime hike searching for wildflowers after a cold winter and a rainy spring is rewarded — soon or later.
For example, I hike a trail each spring from the DEC parking lot at the end of Valentine Flats Road into the gorge at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area near Gowanda.
Over the course of a couple of weeks, many plant species flower here, including my favorite, Jack-in-the-pulpit, which shows up later than most.
The first bloom is often a yellow dandelion-like flower called colt foot.
But by mid-April, the true arrival of spring, the yellow trout lily can be seen opening on warm, sunny days and closing back up at night.
Soon after the first trout lilies are visible, the red trillium, then its white and pink cousins, can be found on the hillsides — in patches and individually. The white and pink ones seem to be more elusive.
Allegany State park is another wildflower playground. The species vary by area.
Remember, many wildflowers in New York are protected and should not be picked or dug up. Take pictures, not flowers.