Residents in Farmersville and Freedom opposed to the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm have filed a motion with the New York State Siting Commission to dismiss the Article 10 application because it does not comply with local laws.
The Coalition of Concerned Citizens challenged developer Invenergy’s application for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need under Article 10 to build a 340-megawatt wind farm in the towns of Freedom, Farmersville, Rushford, Centerville and Arcade.
The motion was filed Tuesday by environmental attorney Gary Abraham of Humphrey.
Abraham’s motion to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment points out the 600-foot tip height in Invenergy’s application exceeds the 450-foot height restriction in Freedom’s 2007 Local Law.
A state Supreme Court justice in Cattaraugus County nullified local laws enacted in Freedom in 2018 and 2019 that increased the height limit to 600 feet. That left the 2007 local law in effect with a 450-foot tip height and 500 feet to the nearest property line.
Abraham said in the motion that the turbine Invenergy is proposing has a minimum tip height of 453 feet, which would not be within the allowed 450-foot limit. The Alle-Catt Wind Energy project proposed 33 turbines in Freedom in the 590-foot range.
Abraham said the application has not been revised by the developer to reflect the Oct. 21 decision by State Supreme Court Judge Terrence Parker nullifying the Freedom wind law.
Abraham said that in Farmersville, six turbines would be within a 2,200-foot limit to a church. There are more than two dozen Amish families in the town who regularly use their homes for worship services, the motion states.
“Despite these facts, ACWE is not requesting any provision in Freedom’s or Farmersville’s local laws be waived by the Siting Board,” Abraham states in the motion to the Siting Board.
“A Siting Board may interfere with local laws only after a fact-based analysis by the Siting Board as to whether they are unreasonably burdensome or not,” Abraham wrote in the motion.
He concluded, saying: “The Project cannot be approved since 33 wind turbines proposed to be sited in the Town of Freedom and six wind turbines proposed to be sited in the Town of Farmersville do not comply with the local laws. “The Siting Board should therefore dismiss the Application without prejudice to the re-filing of a new application proposing a different facility configuration.”
Alle-Catt spokesman Eric Miller did not reply immediately to a request for comment on the motion by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens seeking to dismiss the application.
The proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm emphasizes it would provide more than $7 million a year in benefits to the five towns in three counties. The project would seek payment in lieu of taxes agreements with schools, towns and school districts in addition to host community agreements.
Opponents have said the industrial wind turbines are too tall and too close to property lines. There are concerns of health issues associated with the turbines including shadow flicker, noise from the turbines and infrasound, or sound that is inaudible to the human ear, but may trigger effects.
There are also concerns about the turbines impacting property values.