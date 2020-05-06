OLEAN — While the city faces warmer weather, officials want to make sure Olean stays tidy during the lockdown.
“The past seven weeks have been hard on all of us but the snow melted, the trees budded and the grass grew,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “All indications are that springtime in Olean has launched, and I would like to take this time to remind residents about City policies and ordinances that take effect each spring.”
Grass mowing and yard waste
The grass ordinance — which is in force May 1 to Oct. 15 — allows for the ticketing of property owners by the city’s Code Enforcement Office for grass growing more than eight inches high. In addition, yard waste and clippings are not to be blown into the street, as they pose a danger to motorcyclists and bicyclists, as well as clog storm sewers and cause flooding in heavy rains.
With Casella, the city offers curbside yard waste pick-up on the last Wednesday of each month from April to September. Yard waste must be in brown paper bags or containers no larger than thirty pounds; plastic bags are not permitted. Brush and limbs must be bundled together, no larger than three feet by eighteen inches and secured by twine or rope, wire is not acceptable.
Cigarette butts downtown
Littering smokers and others who feel it fitting to throw their trash on the street — you’re on notice.
Sec. 20-8 of the Code of Ordinances says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to place, throw, or deposit or cause to be placed, thrown, or deposited any waste upon any sidewalk, subway, street, alley, lane, gutter or any public ground in the City or into any stream or upon the banks of any stream running through or adjacent to the city.”
Aiello noted that cigarette butts are unsightly, are difficult for workers and volunteers to pick up, and can be a fire hazard. In 2019, dozens of calls were made to the city fire department to put out fires along North Union Street to mulch-filled gardens because of careless smokers.
In addition, the Common Council in November passed a resolution making the city’s recreation facilities and 16 parks tobacco- and nicotine-free.
Beautification committee seeks help
“The City of Olean Neighborhood Preservation Committee and many other volunteer groups are starting to clean-up the litter that was left behind by winter,” Aiello said. “These volunteer groups have a very positive effect on our City and work hard to rid the City of litter. If residents want to join the cause, please contact Lila Ervay at lilalee43@twc.com to find an area that needs attending.
The mayor’s office has bags and gloves and, as soon as Gov. Andrew Cuomo allows the region to open, Aiello said the items will be given to volunteers.
“The spring cleaning of Olean is a joint effort between our residents and the City, and I appreciate all the work that everyone does throughout the year to make our community shine,” Aiello said. “This year, in particular, as we change our habits and make incredible sacrifices to defeat this virus, let’s work hard together and keep our residents spirits high by making Olean litter-free and bright.”
Street sweeping kicks off
City officials reported that street sweepers have been roving the streets in the early morning hours for a month now, but enforcement of overnight parking bans begins May 15 through Oct. 15.
Parking tickets are $20 and payable at the Olean Municipal Building or online at www.cityofolean.org.
No parking shall be permitted from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. on the following streets:
Week A — beginning May 15n
Sunday night/Monday morning — Center Street, School Street, Genesee Street; Inwood Drive; Woodview Avenue; Woodview Court; Oviatt Street; Hamilton Avenue; Euclid Avenue; VanBuren Avenue; Willow Street; Rosedale Terrace; East and West Baldwin Avenue; Madison Avenue; Delaware Avenue (from North Union Street to Olean Creek); Root Street; East Connell Street; Brookview Avenue; Gardiner Avenue; East and West Forest Avenue; East and West Water Street; East and West Elm Street; East and West Oak Street; East Pine Street; Thorn Street; West Arland Avenue; Highland Terrace; Stardust Lane; Skyview Drive; Satellite Circle; Gemini Drive.
n
Monday night/Tuesday morning — Higgins Avenue; North Fourth Street (from Wayne Street to Spruce Street); Spruce Street; North First Street (from Wayne Street to North Union Street); North Union Street (from North First Street to end); Keating Avenue; Maple Street; Walnut Street; River Street (from East Forest Avenue to Pine Street); Martin Street; North Barry Street (from Main Street to Delaware Avenue); Main Street; Front Street (from Main Street to School Street); Fifth Avenue; Fourth Avenue; Third Avenue; Second Avenue; First Avenue; Fairview Avenue.
n
Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Wayne Street; Buffalo Street (from 12th Street to city line); Homer Street; Fountain Street; Johnson Street; Franklin Street; Coleman Street; North Fifth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Sixth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Seventh Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Eighth Street (from Wayne to dead end).
n
Wednesday night/Thursday morning — North Barry Street (East State to dead end); South Barry Street; North Clinton Street; South Clinton Street; Fulton Street; East Riverside Drive (from South Union to end of curbing); Indiana Avenue; Bradley Drive; Carolina Street; Vermont Street; Virginia Street; East and West Ohio Street; York Street; Garfield Court; Grant Court; Monroe Terrace; West Riverside Drive; Martha Avenue; North First Street (from State to Wayne); South First Street; North and South Second Street; North and South Third Street; North Fourth Street (from State to Reed); South Fourth Street (from State Street to Greene Street).
Week B — beginning May 20n
Sunday night/Monday morning — Front Street (from School Street to East State Street; Prospect Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Seneca Avenue; Garden Avenue; Bishop Street; Griffin Street; Plum Street; Goodrich Avenue; Brook Street; Prince Street; Crown Street (from Queen to King); Bell Street; Delaware Avenue (from Queen to Gulf); Kingston Drive; Division Street; East Spring Street.
n
Monday night/Tuesday morning — Rowland Avenue; Hoop Street; Grossman Avenue; Osgood Avenue; Jefferson Street; Richmond Avenue; Niagara Street; North and South Clark Street; Orchard Avenue; Chestnut Street; King Street; Queen Street; Alder Street; Stowell Avenue; Duke Street; Charles Street; James Street.
n
Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Worden Avenue; Winters Avenue; North and South Fifth; North and South Sixth; North and South Seventh; North and South Eighth; North and South Ninth; North and South 10th Street; North and South 11th Street; North and South 12th Street; Putnam Street (between 11th Street and 12th Street); North and South 13th Street; North and South 14th Street; North 15th Street; South 16th Street; North and South 17th Street; North and South 18th Street; North and South 19th Street; North 20th Street; North 21st Street; North 24th Street; South 25th Street; South 26th Street.
n
Wednesday night/Thursday morning — Whitney Avenue; Reed Street (from Seventh Street to 13th Street); West Sullivan Street; Laurens Street; Washington Street; Buffalo Street (from Washington Street to Wayne Street); West Henley Street; Irving Street; West Greene Street; Hamilton Street; Tompkins Street; Laurel Avenue; Times Square; South Street; East Henley Street; East Greene Street; Adams Street; Franchot Boulevard. Additionally, no parking or standing vehicles will be allowed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday on North and South Union Street (between the south city line and Main Street); West State Street and East State Street (from the east city line to 15th Street. For more information call the Department of Public Works at 376-5650. To view the schedule online, visit
l