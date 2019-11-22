AMITY -- New York State Police have charged a teen sought in a manhunt on Thursday with two counts of murder.
Troopers reported Friday that William J. Larson Jr., 17, of 8472 Courtney Hollow Road, with two counts of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; and two counts of first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.
Larson was arraigned and transported to the Erie County Youth Services Center, as he is under age 18 and can not be housed in the Allegany County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 or $100,000 bond.
Larson was the target of a 17-hour manhunt in the hills surrounding his home Thursday after fleeing the scene of a small house fire at his residence. Firefighters reported finding two bodies inside the home, and Larson fled before law enforcement officials arrived after midnight.
Area communities were given shelter in place warnings, three area school districts were closed and other schools in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties operated under lock-out conditions.
Troopers reported that the bodies in the home have still not been identified, and the investigation is continuing.