OLEAN — With warmer weather finally arriving, city officials urged bicyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers to avoid the sidewalks downtown if they don’t want to get fined.
Mayor Bill Aiello reported that, following complaints, he felt it necessary to remind users about restrictions on using skateboards, rollerblades or bicycles in certain public areas.
City code restricts the use of bicycles and rollerblades from the downtown business district sidewalks — North Union Street between Whitney Avenue and State Street; and the 100, 200, 300 and 400 blocks of West State Street.
In addition, bicycles may not be ridden in any city parks or playgrounds.
Skateboards are restricted from the sidewalks and roads for the full lengths of State, Union, Wayne and Front streets. Users on paved roads elsewhere in the city must follow Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Skateboards cannot be left in a position on a highway, street, sidewalk or against any building abutting a sidewalk in a way where they could obstruct or hurt a pedestrian or interfere with vehicular traffic.
Users should yield to the right-of-way of pedestrians and give an audible signal before overtaking and passing pedestrians.
The city code also notes that it is unlawful to operate any carts or bobs on city streets unless specifically designated.
There are penalties for the listed offenses — a fine of up to $25 and impoundment of bicycles and skateboards. Storage fees are $2 per day plus a $5 impound fee.
For more information on the ordinances, these ordinances,visit www.cityofolean.org.