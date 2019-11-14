OLEAN — While a meeting Wednesday got city planners good feedback, they hope to hear from more in the community about where to prioritize pedestrian crossing projects.
The meeting, led by project engineer Jessica Ross of Watts Architecture and Engineering in Buffalo, sought input from the community for a state Pedestrian Safety Action Plan grant which aims to spend $238,000 to upgrade intersections.
The focus, she said, is to improve “hot zones for safety” across the city, including locations of accidents or high pedestrian traffic volumes.
Planned improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, updated signs and striping, bump-outs to narrow roadways and allow shorter crossings. Some unsignalized crosswalks could also see Rapid Flashing Beacons if funded.
City officials originally sought $1 million in funding. When the application went in, the city hoped to improve 12 signalized intersections, as well as 16 other intersections and crossings focusing on schools, parks and West State Street. However, when the city received a smaller amount, a correspondingly smaller number of projects moved forward.
“It’s pretty spread out across the city,” Ross said.
Signalized intersections eyed for improvements include:
East State Street
- at Rowland Avenue
- East State Street at Front Street
- West State Street at Seventh Street
Unsignalized intersections and mid-block crossings include:
- North Union Street at North First Street
- Alder Street at Prince Street
- Main Street at Center Street
- Washington Street at Washington West Elementary School
- The Allegheny River Valley Trail crossing at Constitution Avenue
Attendees appeared to favor work on Main Street, East State and Front, and on Constitution Avenue.
Olean General Hospital employee Lori Ivanich has a unique perspective on pedestrian safety — she was one of two women struck by a vehicle in January at the corner of Center and Main streets. Thrown 30 feet by the collision, she was out of work until late September recovering from injuries including a torn rotator cuff.
“I just saw the front of the truck, and I knew I was going to get hit,” she said. “It’s really scary.”
She said the intersection is in dire need of improvement, and not just because she was unlucky.
“You can stand there for 10 minutes before people stop and let you cross,” she said, hoping that improvements on the stretch could slow down traffic and make drivers more aware of pedestrians.
Bob Ring, head of the city’s Department of Public Works, said that project was first on the list sent to Albany due to Ivanich’s accident and others over the years. In addition, upgrades to the Front and Main intersection a block away will also aim to reduce traffic speeds by adding on-street parking, bump-outs for crosswalks and the elimination of a turning lane.
“I’m hoping it will be in construction in 2020,” Ring added.
A copy of the plan will be available at city hall and on the city’s website, www.cityofolean.org.
Aiello encouraged anyone with an opinion on what projects to prioritize to reach out to the city DPW or his office.