OLEAN — Aldermen will keep exploring how to best kick the city’s trash to the curb.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said he will check with vendors on how to handle garbage pickup in the city — including whether to stop using the current tag-a-bag method and switch to supplier-provided cans and a flat monthly fee.
“I get a lot of complaints about the stickers — it’s inconvenient,” he told the city operations committee on Tuesday.
Other aldermen have said they would consider a change, but want more information.
Alderman Dave Anastasia, D-Ward 7, said he would like feedback from the community on any proposal before it moves forward.
“I live alone, and I have one small bag a week,” he said, adding senior citizens in his ward have different waste disposal needs from families with children. For those residents, tags seem to work relatively well, while a large container would need several weeks to fill — at the same cost as a family who would fill the same container in a fraction of the time.
Currently, Casella sells garbage tags to the public through local stores. Tags are $1.31 for bags up to 15 gallons, and $2.64 for bags up to 30 gallons. In return, Mayor Bill Aiello said, the city government receives $20,000.
So what do other cities in the region do about their trash?
A Times Herald investigation shows that other cities use a variety of ways for residents to dispose of their household waste — and methods ranging from $1.50 transactions at the store to a line on the annual tax bill to pay for it.
- Jamestown’s Board of Public Utilities charges $23 per month for city residents for up to eight bags of garbage. However, residents who recycle once during a billing period pay just half that rate. For those exceeding the bag limit, a $5 fee for each additional bag is levied.
- Bradford, Pa., charges residents $21 per month for up to four bags of trash a week. Residents are charged $1.50 for every extra bag, $6 for pickup for large items, and $35 for freon-free white goods.
- In Hornell, residents may put out up to five 30-gallon bags and a city contractor picks up trash once a week, with a $95 bill sent to the property owner — not tenants, in the case of rental properties — once a year. Once a month, a pickup of no-sort recycling is conducted.
- Corning uses a system similar to Olean, but with a twist — residents buy official blue City of Corning Garbage bags, not sticker tags. Residents visit area stores and purchase 15-gallon bags for $1.75, according to the city’s website, or 30-gallon bags for $2.25. Any non-recyclable waste put on the curb in non-official bags or loose in cans is left behind.
- Elmira charges each residential unit $365 on the city’s property tax bill for collection. Residents may place up to six bags of garbage at the curb weekly. Zero-sort recycling is included.
- In Batavia, residents have a choice of using tags like Olean or renting one of several sizes of toters from the city’s co
- ntractor. 20-gallon trash bag tags are $2.09 each, while a sticker for a larger container is $3. 35-gallon toters are $22.44 a month, 65-gallon toters are $23.72 a month, and 95-gallon toters are $25.50 a month. An additional toter of any size is $1.22 per month for those who need more space. A 65-gallon recycling toter is included at no charge, while a separate 65-gallon yard waste toter is 30.41 a month.
- The city of Geneva licenses three waste disposal firms to handle the city’s residential waste, with plans including $8.75 plus tax for one pickup of a 96-gallon toter, around $25 per month for semi-weekly pickup of a similar-sized toter, and $72.07 for weekly pickup for two months.
- Ithaca uses garbage stickers like Olean, but at the price of $4.50 for a container of 32 gallons or less. Sheets are sold in 6-pack sheets only. Yard waste tags are $9 for six at stores, or $1.50 each at city hall. Recycling is collected every other week at no additional charge.