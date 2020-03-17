SALAMANCA — Salamanca Mayor Michael Smith says that city offices are transitioning to limited business hours in the coming weeks.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience during the state of emergency that has been declared in our state and county due to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” Smith said in a press release.
While the city is electing to keep the main offices open for limited business, he said, they ask that customers enter buildings only for essential business.
Until further notice, the Salamanca Youth Bureau, Salamanca Public Library, Salamanca Area Senior Center, Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum and the Salamanca Rail Museum will be closed to all public.
“Again, thank you for your understanding during this difficult time in our City and around the Nation,” Smith said.
In addition to buildings except for the main office, several board and commission meetings have been canceled, including:
- Youth Board, March 24;
- Common Council, March 25;
- IDA and SADC Board, April 1;
- Library Board, April 3;
- Fire Commission, April 7;
- Board of Public Works, April 8; and
- Common Council, April 8.