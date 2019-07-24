OLEAN — King Street Park will see all-new playground equipment for the first time in 40 years this fall.
The Common Council on Tuesday gave the OK for a State Environmental Quality Review — a mandated requirement before moving ahead — to replace the playground equipment at the corner of King Street and Seneca Avenue this year.
“This is a much-needed project,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
The playground equipment at the park — on the site of the former School No. 4 — dates as far back as 1971, with some more added in 1986. Since then, the equipment has decayed without replacement. King Street is a destination for neighborhood families in East Olean, and also serves as a home for ball games.
In recent years, efforts have been made to replace equipment at some of the busier parks in the city, including War Vets Park and Oak Hill Park. In summer 2018, city workers narrowed King Street near Seneca Avenue to make accessing the park safer for pedestrians.
The $15,000 Let’s Play Community Construction Grant for rebuilding the playground was announced in December. After applying for the grant, the Common Council transferred $25,020 from the remaining contingency line in the 2017-18 city budget into a capital reserve to serve as matching funds.
Construction is still planned to begin in September, with about a month of work needed to install the equipment.
“The build date is Sept. 28,” said Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development.
Build dates, which are part of the Play Everywhere program, aim to help with KaBOOM!’s community-build model for park projects, bringing community members together to make the project possible. The event will serve to put the finishing touches on the project, as well as serve as a grand opening.
The project is the third major park project for the city this year.
The first to kick off was the Lincoln Square structure, which will serve as a farmers market and venue for events in Lincoln Park. the $1.25 million project is nearing completion, with an expected opening in the next few weeks.
City officials cut the ribbon Friday on a KaBOOM! aided park project, a parklet at the city-owned lot on Whitney Avenue. That $56,000 project saw $38,000 from KaBOOM! And the Ralph C Wilson Jr. Foundation. LED glow swings, oversized musical instruments and an outdoor ping pong table were installed on the former site of the city’s police station, and a wall separating the park area from the railroad tracks was also built.
(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)