OLEAN — Bells, honor guard volleys and song greeted Olean on Monday morning as the community remembered the efforts of veterans.
A large crowd braved the brisk weather Veterans Day morning at Lincoln Park, both under the Lincoln Square pavilion and spilling out into the lawn.
The ceremony itself only lasted about five minutes due to the wind and an oncoming winter storm projected for later in the day. The ceremony opened with a rendition of the national anthem by the Olean High School band.
After an invocation by Legion Chaplain Jim Tambash praying for veterans, local Legion Commander Jim Farmer and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Steve Calbi used hammers to ring the old City Hall bell on the west end of the park. They rang the bell 11 times to symbolize the 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month — the time the armistice of World War I on the Western Front took effect in 1918.
The following November, veterans and families gathered in cities nationwide to mark the first Armistice Day.
The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954. The holiday was moved from Nov. 11 to the end of October from 1971 to 1977, but was moved back to Nov. 11 in 1978.
Assemblyman Joe Giglio and Mayor Bill Aiello served as keynote speakers.
Pointing to the Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts in attendance, “you guys are on deck,” Giglio said, adding it will be up to the next generation — like those of the past 200 years — to serve if called upon to defend freedom.
“This is where every veteran started — in these neighborhoods, on these streets,” Giglio said. “Those vets are looking at you today.”
“The residents of our city are thankful,” Aiello said, noting that the sacrifice, bravery, devotion and love of country are admirable.
Three volleys were fired by a Legion firing squad, and “Taps” was performed by a young trumpeter of the high school band before the assembly broke for lunch.
Separately, a wreath was also laid at the monument at Veterans Memorial Park.
