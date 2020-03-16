OLEAN — No state of emergency has been declared in the city, but officials are shutting down recreation facilities for the time being over coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Bill Aiello on Monday afternoon announced the closure of the John J. Ash Community Center, the St. John’s youth recreation program, the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the Bartlett House Historical Center and Olean Point Museum.
“I hate to keep going back to ‘it is what it is,’ but we’ll keep moving forward,” Aiello told the Times Herald. “The concern is to protect public health and safety -- we’ll do what is necessary to do that.”
City hall will remain open for business, Aiello said, but further steps are being investigated.
“I have no plans on calling a state of emergency at the City of Olean,” the mayor said, but added his office is looking into the procedure if necessary.
The mayor noted there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County, and the mayor said he is staying in daily contact with county and state officials over the spread of the disease.
Noting an announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this morning to close many types of businesses, including dine-in restaurant and bar services, theaters, and gyms, the mayor said that the public health is the top priority, but he is concerned for businesses and employees.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow because people aren’t going to be coming in,” he said, noting businesses are already being affected. “How many (businesses) are going to survive if this goes long-term?”